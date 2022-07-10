ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

WNBA pays tribute to star athlete Brittney Griner

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WNBA kicked off the All-Star game and selected imprisoned athlete...

ray
3d ago

I can't wait for the results of the trial. 10 years would be ok. Ever seen the show locked up overseas. They were all convicted of breaking the laws of the country they were caught in. She had to know the laws of Russia she played there for several years.

JohnDoeDegaMeth
3d ago

Send the whole WNBA over there to protest. I have free thc vape pens you can take with you.

Shane Woodard
3d ago

Tribute to a America hating criminal? Yep it makes perfect sense. 😂

