LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will be sunny in the morning, but showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible in spots. The east coast metro area will be breezy, and that will increase the risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and through the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and mostly in the low 90s elsewhere.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO