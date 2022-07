HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you started to feel sick on vacation you are asked to isolate and get a COVID test. However, how many people actually do that?. According to the CDC you should not travel home and instead push back your departure plans if you have COVID-19 symptoms, even if you recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days or are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

HAWAII STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO