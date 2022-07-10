Greenwich P&Z to Hold Public Workshop on Outdoor Dining

I have no real skin in the game; however I continue to be surprised at the visceral response to Greenwich’s decision to install curb extensions or “bump outs”. Before Greenwich installed the first one, I did not even know this was a “technology” for improving pedestrian safety. Then the letters began, and I started to get interested. From the debate, I learned that the costs of the bump outs did not come from our property taxes but in fact, we were clawing back some of the income tax we pay to the State. Anytime we do that is a positive in my book. Kudos to the town for doing that. I also learned there were some residents who still feel we should bring back the crossing guards but that seems to be an expensive option in a town that needs investment in infrastructure.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO