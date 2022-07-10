ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greenwich P&Z to Hold Public Workshop on Outdoor Dining

Cover picture for the articleGreenwich Planning & Zoning will hold a public workshop on outdoor dining which is set for 7:00 pm via Zoom on July 12. From P&Z: This public workshop is to discuss the future regulation of outdoor dining. For two years we applied the...

Next Paper Shredding in Greenwich Set for Saturday, October 8

Paper Shredding Day is organized by volunteers from Greenwich Recycling Advisory Board and Greenwich Green & Clean, and sponsored by The First Bank of Greenwich and Santaguida Sanitation. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct 8 between 9:30 and 12:00 noon at Island Beach parking lot. Organizers can accept up to...
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

A senior community blooms in New Rochelle

The Violet Dining Room. The Forsythia Family Room. The Tamarack Larch Salon. When New Rochelle’s newest senior living community, Monarch Coopers Corner, named its amenities, its location inspired the decisions. For more than seven decades, the Cooper’s Corner Nursery stood at 11 Mill Road, closing in 2015. Monarch Coopers Corner is scheduled to open there this winter.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Register Citizen

Westport residents appeal affordable housing project

WESTPORT — A group of neighbors are appealing a judge’s decision that would allow a controversial affordable housing project on Hiawatha Lane to proceed. Neighbors on Hiawatha Lane Extension, a narrow road that connects to Hiawatha Lane near the Norwalk line, are seeking to stop the project they argue will alter, encroach upon or destroy parts of their road.
Nancy on Norwalk

John Romano, 73, Norwalk RTC District D Chairman

NORWALK, Conn. — John Romano, a Norwalk Republican Party mover and shaker for many years, has passed away. “Words are difficult right now…John was dedicated to the party & every life he touched. He was a strong force with a big heart & provided advice & guidance to so many ~ we will miss you John,” the Republican Town Committee said in an email.
NORWALK, CT
WestfairOnline

Lifting all boats at Stamford’s Harbor Point

In a recent conversation on Zoom, WAG catches up with Ted Ferrarone, co-president of vertically integrated developer Building and Land Technology, on BLT’s latest residential and commercial projects at Harbor Point in Stamford’s South End:. You have 14 buildings already completed at Harbor Point and one still under...
STAMFORD, CT
Piccininno: Empirical research suggests bump-outs work

I have no real skin in the game; however I continue to be surprised at the visceral response to Greenwich’s decision to install curb extensions or “bump outs”. Before Greenwich installed the first one, I did not even know this was a “technology” for improving pedestrian safety. Then the letters began, and I started to get interested. From the debate, I learned that the costs of the bump outs did not come from our property taxes but in fact, we were clawing back some of the income tax we pay to the State. Anytime we do that is a positive in my book. Kudos to the town for doing that. I also learned there were some residents who still feel we should bring back the crossing guards but that seems to be an expensive option in a town that needs investment in infrastructure.
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

A Modern Escape In Greenwich

This 5,132-square-foot home on Hycliff Road by mid-century modern master Paul Rudolph lets its dramatic, mature landscape in. Drive through its stone pillars to enter a serene, idyllic world on 4.12 acres punctuated by the rushing sound of the Byram River. Inside, the sense of being one with nature continues...
GREENWICH, CT
momcollective.com

Favorite French Fries in Fairfield County and Beyond

My love of French fries runs deep. I love fries of all kinds – thick, thin, curly, sweet, fast food, or restaurant fries. Since becoming a vegetarian in eighth grade, my go-to meal at a restaurant is a salad and a side of fries – the best of both worlds.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

A beach and yacht club bonanza

Whether you’re a serious athlete – or just a serious sunbather – there’s something for everybody in this selection of the myriad private beach and yacht clubs that proliferate along the Sound Shore. There is Champagne and laughter; there are languorous Saturday and Sunday barbecues. In...
RYE, NY
WestfairOnline

Pursuing Her Passions In Westport

Tucked into an attic room in Westport’s Sconset Square is the reinvention of the former Manhattan boutique Yoya. For 20 years, owner Cristina Villegas curated a collection of kid’s clothes and homewares in the West Village. But a move to Connecticut, coupled with the arrival of the pandemic, changed all that.
WestfairOnline

The challenges of Stamford’s hot housing market

If there’s one person who knows Stamford,it’s real estate agent Libby Matson. She grew up in the city, where her parents built one of the first houses on Dolphin Cove. There Matson attended King School — formerly King Low Heywood Thomas, a private, coeducational day school — from kindergarten through high school and later taught there. And while her educational career — she holds a degree in that subject from Rollins College — would take her to private admissions at Ridgefield Academy before she segued to real estate, she says, “I feel I never really left Stamford.” Indeed, she lives there today.
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

First among equals in a UN of Stamford restaurants

Bordering the fleck of green known as Columbus Park in downtown Stamford, a number of new restaurants have sprung up since the start of the pandemic, turning the area into a melting pot of international cuisines. There is Riviera Maya, for authentic moles and chimichangas; Fiesta, should you fancy chaufas, Peruvian pepper steak and sublime Pisco sours; and chorizo and egg sandwiches for breakfast at Noches de Columbia, a small bar, grill and bakery group. For Japanese food, there is excellent sushi and more besides at Fin II. And pastitsio at the Kouzina Taverna has you right there — on the harbor, in Mykonos, — while the curries and rice dishes at Chutni Byriani will conjure up old Hyderabad, and the poké bowls at Poké Moto will transport you, or at least try to, to Honolulu.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Westport’s oldest food establishment gets new life, owners

WESTPORT — The shingled shop near the beach has been serving food to residents for more than a century — a history that was in jeopardy last year when the owners planned to move south. Located at 222 Hillspoint Road, it has served the Old Mill beach area...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Annual Craft Expo Returns to the Guilford Green

After a two-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo returns to the Guilford Green Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. The three-day juried craft show features more than 170 modern makers from across the country, selling fine crafts in a variety of media including glass, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, clay, photography, and much more. In addition to artisan crafts, the expo will also include a food court, kids craft activities, faculty and student art demos, and a silent auction. The show, held rain or shine, kicks off on Friday July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., continues on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday, July 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 and $8 for seniors 62 and older. Multi-day tickets are $15. All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction benefit the Guilford Art Center. For more info, visit guilfordartcenter.org/expo.
GUILFORD, CT
boozyburbs.com

Rockland BBQ Restaurant is Expanding with New Location

Longtime BBQ joint Bailey’s Smokehouse is adding a new location later this year. This new spot will be in New City located t 191 Main Street. Bailey’s, which began 1995, serves up “the best bbq East of the Mississippi” in Orangeburg, NY using meats smoked in-house using locally sourced hardwoods. All meats are rubbed or marinated and slow cooked in Southern Pride smokers for up to twelve hours.
NEW CITY, NY

