The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Johansson, 26, began the 2021-22 campaign with the Avalanche, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.73 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in nine outings before being claimed by the Florida Panthers off waivers on Dec. 13, 2021. He appeared in two contests for Florida and one game with the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO