SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating two connected shootings that left two victim’s with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday. According to an officer on the scene, at 1:20 p.m. police responded to the Red and White on Ogeechee Road. This male victim was shot in the arm and then drove himself to the hospital.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO