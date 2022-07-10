ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Sankey Rec Center partially collapses in New Castle

By Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iDEA_0gb4YZnK00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Parts of the roof and walls of the Sankey Rec Center in New Castle collapsed this morning.

Some bricks fell onto the sidewalk, but thankfully no one was inside when it happened, and no injuries were reported.

The City Rescue Mission uses the center, offering recreational and educational activities for kids and teens.

The New Castle Fire Department said a previous water leak may have contributed to the collapse. Right now, West Grant Street is closed between North Shenango and North Beaver.

There's no word on how long repairs could take.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who jumped from crane in East Liberty identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified Hyoung Kee Park as the man who jumped from a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Ave on July 5. The fall resulted in Park’s death. He was 54 years old and his home address was listed as Flushing, NY. At 5:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
New Castle, PA
Accidents
City
New Castle, PA
New Castle, PA
Crime & Safety
WYTV.com

Three people injured at local YMCA due to pool chemicals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a large emergency response to the downtown YMCA just before noon on Wednesday. It was getting a delivery of chemicals for the swimming pool but there was a problem. “One of the chemicals got mixed into the chlorine tank inadvertently that did have...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#The Sankey Rec Center#The City Rescue Mission#West Grant Street
CBS Pittsburgh

Wounded veteran surprised with new wheelchair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local veteran's life was made better thanks to a Pittsburgh area company providing him with the gift of mobility. James Silcox, a 20-year Navy veteran had no idea his life would change so dramatically.He suffers from an autoimmune disease that left him unable to talk, walk, or breathe on his own. He uses a wheelchair to get around, but it has its limitations."Right now, he can only go on paved surfaces. He can't go on grass, snow, can't hike in woods, or go fishing. My daughter rides horses and he's never seen her ride because he can't...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police serve search warrant at Skybar on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Pittsburgh police served a search warrant at Skybar on East Carson Street on the South Side on Wednesday.Sources told KDKA-TV police confiscated surveillance videos from inside. A shocking video shot at the rooftop pool bar has gone viral. It shows a woman apparently willingly letting people sexually violate her. The bar said it contacted the police and is cooperating with the investigation. "No one was sexually assaulted; this person performed a lewd act on their own accord," the bar said in a statement to KDKA-TV. "This individual and an accomplice have been identified and a police report has been filed. According to the PPD, we are actually the victim, and we plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."The bar said it has voluntarily shut down for the foreseeable future. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Dravosburg man struck and killed by lightning, family speaks out

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — One man has died after being struck by lightning last week, according to Ohio State Patrol. Fifty-year-old Daryl Lewis, who lived in Dravosburg, was a truck driver taking a load across Ohio on Wednesday during a severe storm. Tanya Lewis, Daryl's wife, said his truck broke down and he went outside to try and fix the issue.
DRAVOSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person injured in house fire in Crawford-Roberts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.First responders arrived at the home along Cliff Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday.No update has been provided on the injured person's condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rankin man identified as June 29 shooting victim

The identity of the Rankin man who died after being shot multiple times in Rankin on June 29, was released Tuesday by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, William Earl Dykes, 33, died at UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh about an hour after he was shot at 7:40 p.m. June 29 at the Palisades Plaza, the medical examiner’s office reported late Tuesday.
RANKIN, PA
wtae.com

18-month-old drowns in Beaver County pool

Police in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, are investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. First responders were called to the scene at 274 Braun Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Eighteen-month-old Graham Allgyer was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 medical helicopters dispatched to crash in Unity, firefighters say

Two patients were flown by medical helicopters to trauma centers in Pittsburgh after a head-on collision Monday on Route 982 in Unity, according to firefighters. The collision occurred at 5:58 a.m. at the highway’s intersection at Coventry Lane in the vicinity of Glengarry Golf Course, said Pleasant Unity fire Chief John Bacha. State police said a Kia Optima being driven by Gianni A. Gonzalez, 22, of Miami, crossed the center line and slammed into a Ford Focus being driven by Jason E. Roney, 44, of North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Youngstown police find missing woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say they have located a woman who has been missing since July 1. Alisia Baker, 27, was last seen in the area of South Avenue. Police say she was located Tuesday. No further details were released.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy