Jefferson Hills, PA

House catches fire in Jefferson Hills

By Garrett Behanna
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several fire departments were called to battle a fire at a home in Jefferson Hills this afternoon.

Fire officials say it started in the attic of a home along Roberts Drive just after 12:30 and spread to the connected garage.

Portions of the roof and siding were damaged by the flames. Crews were able to work through the first floor and quickly put out the fire.

The assistant fire chief said they needed a little extra help due to today's heat.

"It was a very hot day, we had a great mutual aid response from Clairton, Pleasant Hills, White Hall, and Lincoln Borough for their tankers; we needed the extra crews today with the heat," assistant fire chief Justin Allan said.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

No injuries were reported.

