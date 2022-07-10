Proud Dad Moment: First Look at Brittni’s Engagement Photos

Staff Photo

The excellent news is Brittni's fiance' Connor Landry still wants to be associated with the Clements family (lol). The bad news is, the wedding has been postponed until next year. Back to the good news...the engagement photos are in!

If you're not sick of my being a proud dad, by the time this wedding rolls around, I'm sure you will be. My children are my world and since they were born, I've made sure to share them with all of you. You're like family to us. All of you have been such a significant part of our lives, that I like to keep you in the loop.

So let's talk about the wedding, it was supposed to be in November, why has it been postponed? Too much too fast. We are all so very busy right now, there was no need to add a wedding on top of everything. The stress had become so thick, that you could cut it with a butter knife. Connor and Brittni made the decision on their own to postpone it. They said, "If we're going to be together for the rest of our lives anyway, why rush the wedding?" So as of now, the wedding will be sometime next year.

Some things are already done. The wedding dress has been picked out and if I may say so myself, it is stunning. I can't show it to you until after the wedding because tradition has it that the groom can't see it until the wedding day. And you know how social media is, if I post any photos of the dress, they might make their way to Connor's social media platforms and the family will disown me if that happens (lol). We will look for venues in Lafayette this week. The wedding itself will be at Our Savior's Church Lafayette Campus. The wedding will later be blessed in the Catholic church as well.

Okay, enough of all that, let's get to the photos. The photos were taken at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano, Texas.

Connor and Brittni's Engagement Photos (Sneak Peek)