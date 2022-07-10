ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Proud Dad Moment: First Look at Brittni’s Engagement Photos

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okHGL_0gb4VwRC00
Staff Photo

The excellent news is Brittni's fiance' Connor Landry still wants to be associated with the Clements family (lol). The bad news is, the wedding has been postponed until next year. Back to the good news...the engagement photos are in!

If you're not sick of my being a proud dad, by the time this wedding rolls around, I'm sure you will be. My children are my world and since they were born, I've made sure to share them with all of you. You're like family to us. All of you have been such a significant part of our lives, that I like to keep you in the loop.

So let's talk about the wedding, it was supposed to be in November, why has it been postponed? Too much too fast. We are all so very busy right now, there was no need to add a wedding on top of everything. The stress had become so thick, that you could cut it with a butter knife. Connor and Brittni made the decision on their own to postpone it. They said, "If we're going to be together for the rest of our lives anyway, why rush the wedding?" So as of now, the wedding will be sometime next year.

Some things are already done. The wedding dress has been picked out and if I may say so myself, it is stunning. I can't show it to you until after the wedding because tradition has it that the groom can't see it until the wedding day. And you know how social media is, if I post any photos of the dress, they might make their way to Connor's social media platforms and the family will disown me if that happens (lol). We will look for venues in Lafayette this week. The wedding itself will be at Our Savior's Church Lafayette Campus. The wedding will later be blessed in the Catholic church as well.

Okay, enough of all that, let's get to the photos. The photos were taken at Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano, Texas.

Connor and Brittni's Engagement Photos (Sneak Peek)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Local Coffee Shop is Expanding to Maurice

Another business is expanding into the Maurice area and this news is pretty exciting. Classic Cup Brew Bar & Eatery is expanding into the Maurice area. This local business was founded in 2011 in Abbeville and has been a bit hit since day one. The new Maurice location will be...
MAURICE, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Local Music Spotlight: Nebu Nezey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Local artist, Nebu Neezy, is featured in this week’s Local Music Spotlight! She’s kept her soulful spirit alive even throughout the pandemic. She loves being around the people who appreciate her craft. Nebu even does voice lessons for youth. Her goal is to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

What is Happening with El Pollo Loco?

If you have driven down Johnston Street lately you may have noticed that one restaurant’s lights have been turned off. El Pollo Loco which is located at 3808 Johnston St has been closed for at least a week if not longer. I started to see people on social media...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Waterpark That Never Opened – Pirates Cove In Iowa

We get visitors from all over the country in SWLA. They are either passing through, visiting family, or on a business trip. Many come for the casino resorts and their many amenities. For that matter, the locals enjoy them as well for their award winning restaurants, various shows, and of course gambling. Local residents, myself included, bring their kids to the pools to help beat the heat.
IOWA STATE
Developing Lafayette

Abbeville-based Classic Cup Brew Bar & Eatery Expanding To Maurice, Louisiana

Abbeville-based Classic Cup Brew Bar & Eatery is expanding with a second location going into Maurice, LA at 8218 Maurice Avenue, next door to Hebert’s Specialty Meats. Founded in 2011 in Abbeville, LA, Classic Cup is the brainchild of local entrepreneur & mother, Cherie LeBlanc. In 2009, after being approached by her daughter who expressed feelings of not having a purpose in life, Cherie began researching different local businesses that routinely employed teens starting at the age of 16. With little to no luck on her hunt, she decided to create a business that would be designed for and operated by teens, called Classic Cup.
MAURICE, LA
KLFY News 10

Snag a free Subway sandwich Tuesday, July 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Subway wants more customers to “eat fresh” by trying all 12 of the brand new sandwiches comprising the restaurant’s new ‘Subway Series.’. In hopes of garnering interest in the new offer, Subway restaurants across the nation will be giving away...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

EAT LAFAYETTE: Favor Cuisine on University

Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to Favor Cuisine on North University in Lafayette for some delicious Creole home cooking. We sat down with Dale Faulk, the owner of Favor Cuisine to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer. Dale served...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
99.9 KTDY

Ukrainian Ballet Coming to Lafayette

Lafayette is getting a pretty big show. It was announced that the Kyiv City Ballet will be making a stop in Lafayette. The Kyiv City Ballet has been on tour since the day before the war between Ukraine and Russia started in February. The company started out the tour in France and decided to not return home once the war started.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
99.9 KTDY

Worker Falls to Death While Trimming Trees in Opelousas

Some sad news to share here. Our media partners at KATC-TV 3 report today that a contract worker in Opelousas fell to his death Wednesday morning. The person was reportledy trimming trees in South City Park this morning when he fell. We will continue to follow this developing story out...
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Restaurant Earns Title ‘Best Barbecue in the State’

A Lafayette restaurant that is known for its delicious smoked and barbequed menu items has been honored by The Food Network. The TV network honored Johnson's Boucaniere as part of its "50 States of Barbecue". Basically, they have cultivated and compiled a list of the best places for barbecue across the country. And to no one's surprise in Acadiana, Johnson's was chosen as the best of the best.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy