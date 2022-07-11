ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Restored After Crews Knock Down Brush Fire In South Reno

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 4,500 people were without power as...

2news.com

Power Line Suspected of Sparking Two Small Fires North of Reno

A power line is suspected of causing two small fires north of Reno late Tuesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to a quarter-acre fire in Cold Springs just north of the Highway 395 northbound on-ramp. The other fire broke out on north Virginia Street near the Highway 395,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Construction Work Sparks House Fire In Reno

Officials say the fire started in the wall and then made its way up to the attic. Red Cross assists three residents after home fire on Arlington Ave. Fire officials say a passerby alerted authorities to smoke coming out of the front door.
RENO, NV
2news.com

RFD: Trash truck rollover causes fire on I-580 North Near Damonte Ranch

Emergency crews responded to a car fire on I-580 north near Damonte Ranch Parkway in Reno Tuesday morning. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. According to officials, a Waste Management Truck blew a tire which led to the driver losing control and going through a concrete barrier.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Structure fire, explosion rattle Truckee community

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A structure fire and subsequent explosion on Tuesday rattled the quiet Gateway community in Truckee. Truckee Fire Protection District received on Tuesday received a report of a structure fire. Neighbors on both sides of the property called 911 to report smoke and flames coming from a 10×10 outbuilding.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

One man, dog displaced after house fire in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a dog are displaced after a house fire in Reno Tuesday morning. At around 9:00 a.m., the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to S Arlington Ave. on a report of smoke coming out of duplex home's front door.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Wildfire smoke, triple-digit heat to impact northern Nevada this week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Heat, smoke and thunderstorms are arriving into the northern Nevada area today and the National Weather Service (NWS) has some tips for enduring the conditions. Temperatures will be above normal for an extended period, including at least 102 degrees Tuesday. The...
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

Man hospitalized after a rollover crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

A man was hurt after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Reno. As per the initial information, the rollover crash involving a garbage truck was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on I-580 northbound and Damonte Ranch Pkwy. The preliminary reports showed that a blown tire caused the garbage truck to flip over.
Elko Daily Free Press

NDOT renumbering mileposts on Mountain City Highway

CARSON CITY – How far from Elko is Mountain City?. Calculating distances on Mountain City Highway will be easier after the Nevada Department of Transportation renumbers the mileposts this summer. Mileposts currently begin at approximately 27 near the Elko Regional Airport, progressing northward to the Nevada/Idaho state line. These...
ELKO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain

Sparks Firefighters rescued a group of baby ducks from a storm drain on Saturday. According to a Facebook post from Sparks Firefighters, Ladder 51 was called out after some baby ducklings got stuck in a storm drain. After a short time, crews were able to get all the baby ducks...
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

The July 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The smoke from the Washburn Fire took a left instead of a right last night and hooked around into northern Washoe County. Air quality sensors are reading in the mid-good range this morning and there’s just a light haze over the Valley. Gardnerville had a...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
FOX Reno

Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies find family living in unsafe RV, two arrested

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a family residing in a recreational vehicle without proper hookups and utilities for the second time in one week. Deputies were informed about a residence located at the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Yerington where several people were living in recreational vehicles on the property.
YERINGTON, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Carson Hot Springs – Relax in Natural Mineral Water

If you want to experience the natural mineral water of the earth, then you need to visit Carson Hot Springs in Nevada. You can find this spa in the Eagle Valley and enjoy 60 gallons of 120 degrees Fahrenheit heated water per minute. Carson Hot Springs is the largest hot spring in the Eagle Valley. Read on to learn more about what you can expect from this spa. We will discuss the attractions, cost, and location. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your visit to Carson Hot Springs.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Freedom One Plane Lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Southwest’s Freedom One plane landed in Reno today!. The plane celebrates the company’s 50 years and honors America’s veterans. It made a quick stop here before it headed off to Los Angeles. The Boeing 737-800 was first unveiled in 2021 with the unique American flag scheme. The...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City Of Reno Seeks Feedback On Virginia Street Experience

The City of Reno wants the community’s help to decide what the future will look like for the downtown area. The survey is available in English and Spanish and will be open for four-six weeks, pending the number of responses received within the first four weeks.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Community invited to share Virginia Street experience in City of Reno Survey

The City of Reno today announced that “The Future of Virginia Street” survey is now live for community members to share their current Virginia Street experience. Data collected from the survey will be used to develop a draft vision and set of goals for the future of Virginia Street as part of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.
RENO, NV

