Power Restored After Crews Knock Down Brush Fire In South Reno

A power line is suspected of causing two small fires north of Reno late Tuesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to a quarter-acre fire in Cold Springs just north of the Highway 395 northbound on-ramp. The other fire broke out on north Virginia Street near the Highway 395,...
Officials say the fire started in the wall and then made its way up to the attic. Red Cross assists three residents after home fire on Arlington Ave. Fire officials say a passerby alerted authorities to smoke coming out of the front door.
Emergency crews responded to a car fire on I-580 north near Damonte Ranch Parkway in Reno Tuesday morning. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. According to officials, a Waste Management Truck blew a tire which led to the driver losing control and going through a concrete barrier.
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A structure fire and subsequent explosion on Tuesday rattled the quiet Gateway community in Truckee. Truckee Fire Protection District received on Tuesday received a report of a structure fire. Neighbors on both sides of the property called 911 to report smoke and flames coming from a 10×10 outbuilding.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man and a dog are displaced after a house fire in Reno Tuesday morning. At around 9:00 a.m., the Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to S Arlington Ave. on a report of smoke coming out of duplex home's front door.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Heat, smoke and thunderstorms are arriving into the northern Nevada area today and the National Weather Service (NWS) has some tips for enduring the conditions. Temperatures will be above normal for an extended period, including at least 102 degrees Tuesday. The...
CARSON CITY – How far from Elko is Mountain City?. Calculating distances on Mountain City Highway will be easier after the Nevada Department of Transportation renumbers the mileposts this summer. Mileposts currently begin at approximately 27 near the Elko Regional Airport, progressing northward to the Nevada/Idaho state line. These...
Sparks Firefighters rescued a group of baby ducks from a storm drain on Saturday. According to a Facebook post from Sparks Firefighters, Ladder 51 was called out after some baby ducklings got stuck in a storm drain. After a short time, crews were able to get all the baby ducks...
Genoa, Nev. — The smoke from the Washburn Fire took a left instead of a right last night and hooked around into northern Washoe County. Air quality sensors are reading in the mid-good range this morning and there’s just a light haze over the Valley. Gardnerville had a...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A black bear was caught on camera having a ball in a residential neighborhood in South Lake Tahoe, California. The video recorded by Teresa Potter on July 3 shows the playful bear carrying a soccer ball up a tree in its mouth, then chasing it to a neighbor's yard.
Authorities reported a two-vehicle accident in Carson City. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at Long St. and N. Carson St. Care Flight was called following the collision. It is unknown how many people were injured and what is severity of those injuries. The events that...
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a family residing in a recreational vehicle without proper hookups and utilities for the second time in one week. Deputies were informed about a residence located at the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Yerington where several people were living in recreational vehicles on the property.
If you want to experience the natural mineral water of the earth, then you need to visit Carson Hot Springs in Nevada. You can find this spa in the Eagle Valley and enjoy 60 gallons of 120 degrees Fahrenheit heated water per minute. Carson Hot Springs is the largest hot spring in the Eagle Valley. Read on to learn more about what you can expect from this spa. We will discuss the attractions, cost, and location. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your visit to Carson Hot Springs.
Southwest’s Freedom One plane landed in Reno today!. The plane celebrates the company’s 50 years and honors America’s veterans. It made a quick stop here before it headed off to Los Angeles. The Boeing 737-800 was first unveiled in 2021 with the unique American flag scheme. The...
RENO – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows Northern Nevada apartment rents are still rising, but at a much slower rate than they were last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows asking rents for...
The City of Reno today announced that “The Future of Virginia Street” survey is now live for community members to share their current Virginia Street experience. Data collected from the survey will be used to develop a draft vision and set of goals for the future of Virginia Street as part of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study.
