Flores homers twice as Giants rout Padres 12-0

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO -- Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Wilmer Flores had two home runs among his four hits and four RBIs in the San Francisco Giants' 12-0 rout of the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The Giants, who have been scuffling for three weeks, dominated the Padres in taking the final two of the four-game series. Wood's brilliant effort Sunday followed Carlos Rodón's dominant performance Saturday, when he struck out 12 in a three-hitter.

Wood (6-7) walked All-Star Manny Machado with one out in the first and didn't allow another baserunner until rookie C.J. Abrams stroked an opposite-field single to left on the left-hander's second pitch of the sixth.

Wood went seven innings, allowing three singles while striking out eight and walking one on 83 pitches.

While Wood was keeping the Padres off the base paths, the Giants were practically wearing them out while getting 17 hits and walking four times.

Flores and Thairo Estrada each hit a two-run homer off rookie lefty MacKenzie Gore (4-4), who lasted only 3 1/3 innings. Flores also homered in the ninth off Matthew Batten, who started for the Padres at third base. It was Flores' 12th.

Estrada homered in the second, his seventh. Flores went deep in the third. Both were with no outs against Gore, who allowed eight runs and eight hits.

Flores also drove in a run in the seventh when he lined a ball off the back of reliever Dinelson Lamet, who recovered and threw to first for the out.

Mike Yastrzemski hit an RBI triple to highlight the four-run fourth.

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (3-3, 4.74 ERA) is scheduled to to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game home series against Arizona, which will counter with RHP Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.42).

