The Chicago Cubs have some players that they could trade and Ian Happ could get them the most in return. And they have an obvious trade partner: The Toronto Blue Jays. Despite the lyrics of “Go Cubs Go!”, the Chicago Cubs do not have the power or speed to be the best in the National League and it’s not the year for them. The Cubs are on pace for a 64-98 season, meaning that they should be sellers at the trade deadline.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO