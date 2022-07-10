ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ministers ‘spoiling for fight’ with agency workers plan, TUC claims

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
Unions have accused the Government of “spoiling for a fight” by pressing ahead with controversial moves to allow agency workers to replace strikers.

The TUC called on MPs to reject “pernicious anti-union measures” which it believes threatens public safety.

Ahead of debates and votes on planned legislation, the TUC said new laws will worsen industrial disputes.

The proposals, put forward by the Boris Johnson government before the Prime Minister announced his intention to step down, were in response to the rail dispute which has seen thousands of workers go on strike in recent weeks.

The proposals were in response to the rail dispute which has seen thousands of workers go on strike in recent weeks (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The TUC said there has been no consultation with unions and warned the Government’s plans could be in breach of international law.

The proposals have also been criticised by the recruitment industry.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “MPs must waste no time and vote down this brazen attack on workers, which is the desperate last gasp of a Government in turmoil.

“It is not only cynical and ideological, but a threat to public safety.

“These pernicious new laws will make it harder for workers to defend their jobs, pay and conditions at a time when millions are struggling to make ends meet.

“The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty. The Government wants to undermine this right and deploy agency workers as strike breakers across the economy – including on the railways.

“Using agency workers to try and break strikes would put these workers in an appalling situation, worsen disputes and poison industrial relations.

“Bringing in agency staff who haven’t been fully trained to deliver specific public-service roles could endanger the public too.

Union members and members of the public take part in a TUC national demonstration in central London to demand action on the cost of living, a new deal for working people and a pay rise for all workers (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“Having slammed P&O for replacing experienced workers with agency staff, ministers are now using the same playbook.

“Ministers should help to de-escalate industrial disputes, but instead they are spoiling for a fight to distract from their many failings.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government makes no apology for taking action so that essential services, such as train lines, are run as effectively as possible, ensuring the British public don’t have to pay the price for disproportionate strike action.

“Allowing businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps does not mandate employment businesses to do this, rather this legislation gives employers more freedom to find trained staff in the face of strike action if they choose to.”

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner (left) and Frances O’Grady, General Secretary of the TUC, take part in a TUC national demonstration in central London (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Labour called on the Government to scrap the proposals, saying they had been “plunged into doubt” after last week’s ministerial reshuffle.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader and shadow secretary of state for the future of work, said: “This shoddy plan is unsafe and unworkable. It’s time for this dysfunctional Government to take some responsibility and withdraw this threat to public safety.

“Breaking strikes with untrained agency workers is a downright dangerous Tory fantasy in place of real solutions. It’s anti-business, anti-worker and is a recipe for disaster.

“Business leaders oppose this shoddy plot as much as unions do. Labour will stand up for workers and businesses by opposing this foolish and inflammatory move.

“This is a zombie Conservative Government presiding over utter chaos. They’re unfit to govern.”

newschain

Angela Rayner accuses Cabinet minister of ‘spouting sexist nonsense’

Angela Rayner has accused a Cabinet minister of spouting “sexist nonsense” in response to concerns of a “cover-up” over the Covid public inquiry. Kit Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, branded Labour’s deputy leader “toxic” and claimed she was asking loaded questions akin to “when did you stop beating your wife”.
newschain

Minister heckled after ‘toxic’ and ‘loaded question’ jibes at Angela Rayner

A Cabinet minister was heckled after branding Angela Rayner “toxic” and accusing her of asking loaded questions in the style of “when did you stop beating your wife”. Kit Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came under fire in the Commons as he made the comments in response to concerns of a “cover-up” over the Covid public inquiry.
newschain

Sturgeon: Independence is ‘essential’ as UK faces shift to right under new PM

The UK is facing a “shift to the right” in politics whoever becomes the next Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she insisted independence was now “essential”. With the Conservative Party currently in the process of electing a successor to Boris Johnson, the Scottish First Minister hit out at the “democratic deficit” facing voters north of the border.
newschain

Talks offer in Troubles amnesty row amid calls to ditch legislation

A Northern Ireland minister has offered to hold talks with critics of a controversial legal move to offer an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes. Lord Caine said he was “very happy” to meet with victims’ groups, politicians and the Irish government to see if there were ways the proposed legislation could be improved.
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon: I did not pay much attention to protest by Alba MPs

Scotland’s First Minister said she “didn’t pay much attention” to a protest that resulted in two of her former MPs being suspended from the House of Commons. Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who defected to the Alba Party last year after it was launched by former first minister Alex Salmond, disrupted the Commons chamber at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
RMT announces further rail strikes in August

The biggest rail workers’ union has announced two further strikes this summer in the worsening dispute over jobs, pay and conditions. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on August 18 and 20. The union previously announced...
newschain

Italian president rejects Draghi’s offer to resign as premier

Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s offer to resign after a populist coalition ally refused to support a key government Bill has been rejected by the nation’s president. Sergio Mattarella told Mr Draghi to see if he can find a majority in Parliament willing to support him. Mr Draghi’s broad...
newschain

Sturgeon guilty of ‘self indulgence and distraction’, say Scottish Tories

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “self-indulgence and distraction” after publishing a new paper on Scottish independence. The document, which detailed what the Scottish Government called a “democratic deficit” at the heart of the union, is the second in a series of papers expected over the coming months which will refresh the prospectus for independence.
newschain

Reece Topley enjoys record-breaking display as England level series with India

Reece Topley produced record-breaking figures of six for 24 as England marked the third anniversary of their World Cup triumph with a 100-run win over India at Lord’s. As on that unforgettable occasion in 2019 it was a low-scoring affair, but while England needed a super over and a boundary countback to beat New Zealand to the trophy, here a destructive performance from Topley was enough to make 246 a winning total.
newschain

Suella Braverman takes aim at Penny Mordaunt in Tory leadership race

Suella Braverman accused Penny Mordaunt of failing to stand up for women and of not being an “authentic Brexiteer” after being dumped out of the Tory leadership race. The Attorney General singled out Ms Mordaunt, one of the frontrunners in the increasingly bitter battle for No 10, for her apparently supportive stance on trans rights issues.
newschain

Everton ‘not for sale’ despite takeover talk, insists Farhad Moshiri

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has written a letter to fans insisting the club is not for sale. A consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon and bankrolled by United States real estate tycoon Maciek Kaminski and billionaire mining and investment magnate John Thornton was in exclusive negotiations to purchase the Toffees.
newschain

newschain

