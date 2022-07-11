ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

A “Linen”-Like Hue Takes Over Two Nike Air Force 1 Pairs

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Force 1 Low has played a pivotal role in the 40th anniversary of its High counterpart, returning in beloved styles from the past as well as dressing up in new ensembles. Ahead of autumn, Bruce Kilgore’s design has emerged in two tan-accented ensembles. One of the...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Classic Oregon Green Appears On The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

Despite not being on the market long, the Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 has already amassed a decent amount of releases. And with Fall just around the corner, the brand is dressing up the silhouette in additional colorways. Here, Grind Rubber outfits the midsole’s side walls, setting a dark background...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Cleans Up In “Fire Red”

The Air Max 90 has indulged its wilder side many a time these past few months, playing around with everything from “Desert Camo” to a wide range of pastels. But here, the silhouette shows some rare restraint, outfitting much of itself in white. The neutral sees widespread use...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Nike Swoosh#Hue#Nike Air Force 1 Pairs#Nike Com
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Big, Chenille-Covered Swooshes To This Black And Orange Dunk High

Halloween is fast-approaching, and Nike is just as quickly getting into the spirit. And though they’ve yet to set up the skeletons and cobwebs, the brand has dressed a number of their classics in black and orange, doing so even across this chenille-adorned Dunk High. The colorway itself, with...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Parade Introduces Gender Expansive Underwear Range, "New:Cotton"

Gen Z-favorite label Parade is making underwear more accessible and inclusive with the launch of “New:Cotton,” a line of basics that are gender-expansive. The collection, co-designed with the Parade community for over 12 months, is comprised of 10 essential styles. The Boxer, Boxer Brief, Trunk and Playsuit are created to celebrate individuality and to fit anyone, while being made from fabrics responsibly sourced from trees and upcycled cotton. Bras and briefs arrive in color options ranging from bright orange to lilac purple, while boxer shorts are offered in black, gray, green, blue and more. The collection also features cropped tank tops and bodysuits that double as casual wear when styled with jeans or a shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Kerwin Frost Presents Two Imaginative Colorways Of The adidas Microbounce

Having turned the Superstar supersized and the Forum Mid into the stuff of nightmares, Kerwin Frost has certainly established himself as one of adidas’ most unique collaborators. And after a brief hiatus, the multi-hyphenate is dropping two wildly different colorways of the Microbounce. The first is sure to be...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Brushstrokes To This Artful PG 6

Brush-stroked Swoosh logos have made their way onto the Air Jordan 1, the Air Force 1, and more. Now, it drips out of the confines of Nike Sportswear and onto a performance model as the Nike PG 6 appears in its most artful form yet. The same brush-stroke style logos...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Familiar Greys And Volts Appear On The Nike Air Max 95

From fish scales to the skeletal system, the Air Max 95 has indulged in a wide range of different inspirations. Here, however, Nike forgoes their usual storytelling in favor of a simple, universal colorway. Volt, though seldom used here, still makes a notable impression: the neon shade highlights the Swoosh-covered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Orange Patent Leather Lands On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Nike Air Force 1 Low may not technically be 40 years old, but it’s helping celebrate Bruce Kilgore’s original design with handfuls of new styles. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in yet another smooth and patent leather ensemble, which arguably harkens back to the 2000s. The Air Force 1 is currently a heavily customized model, but at one point, it was kept relatively straightforward by the Swoosh. The rise in popularity of the BAPE STA most certainly influenced the experimental takes that began appearing on Kilgore’s creation throughout the aughts, with the patent leather back-half option capturing the era perfectly. Glossy orange-colored leather delivers a refreshing touch to nostalgia, allowing for the remainder of the shoe to don a tried-and-proven white and black mix.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 To Release Globally On June 29th

Just under a week ago, Slam Jam teamed up with Salomon for a collaborative XT-4. And upon its release at the retailer, the shoe very quickly sold out; and the same could very well happen again upon its global debut on June 29th. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Slam Jam...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion In “Black”

As Nike Air Max technology continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the revolutionary application has led the way to one of the most jarring designs from the brand in recent memory: the Air Max Scorpion. Little has been unveiled via official channels, but leaked and professional imagery of the shoe...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Japanese Scales Cover The Surface Of This Nike Air Max 95

From cherry blossoms to Mt. Fuji, Japanese influences have been quite common with the Nike Air Max 95 silhouette over the years. The model is indeed a darling in the sneaker scene in the Far East, and soon enough another pair will be added to the collection of must-haves. While...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy