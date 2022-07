Nate Diaz has taken a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his Hall of Fame induction as the cold war between the two continues. Over the course of the last few years there hasn’t exactly been much ‘peace’ between Nate Diaz and his UFC rivals. The Stockton king enjoys going after them both physically and on social media, and while he hasn’t fought as often as many fans would’ve liked, he still knows how to keep us entertained.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO