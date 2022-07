The Tailgate Bar and Grill is located in the heart of downtown Crawford at 303 2nd Street. Mandy Horn has owned the restaurant for about two-and-a-half-years. "I bought it the year of COVID, which was kind of chaos," Horn said. "I had worked here for several years, just a couple of nights a week off and on. So I kind of already knew the place pretty well. And before I bought it, I actually started kind of managing it for the owner who had it at that time. We ended up deciding to buy it and we got it February 1, 2020...everything was great. And by March 15, we were shut down to ten people. And April 1 we were closed except for carry-out only until May. So it's kind of a crazy start."

