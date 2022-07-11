Chadron, Scottsbluff temperature records broken

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of phone scams. Some of the scams will show a local number and they will always ask for money. The scams will either say you won money and will have to pay a fee to collect the money. The scam may also state a loved one is in jail and they need money for bond and a lawyer, or a family member has missed jury duty and you will have to pay a fine.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO