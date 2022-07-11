ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, Scottsbluff temperature records broken

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
7:30 P.M. July 9: Record heat recorded today, breaking several daily maximum temperatures across southeastern Wyoming...

Panhandle Post

Martin Gilmore to perform at Scotts Bluff National Monument

GERING, NE – Denver based singer and multi-instrumentalist, Martin Gilmore, will be at Scotts Bluff National Monument to present his program “Songs of Western History.” A mix of historic songs, modern compositions and original music come together to bring stories of the old west to life. From American exploration to the homestead era, these songs highlight the various cultures and dynamic events that made up the American West.
GERING, NE
Bloomberg

Covid-19 Strikes Wyoming’s Most Populous Prison as US Cases Rise

One in four inmates at Wyoming’s most populous prison has tested positive for Covid-19 as cases rise again across the US. The Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington houses about 645 inmates and tests last week resulted in 162 positive readings, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.
WYOMING STATE
newscenter1.tv

Oglala Sioux Tripe DPS searching for missing 1-year-old baby boy

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. — Officers from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety are searching for a missing 1-year-old baby boy, Leland Poor Thunder. The child was last seen on July 4 when he was visited by his non-custodial mother, Haley Shay Lakota in Rapid City. Neither of them have been seen since.
RAPID CITY, SD
101.9 KING FM

2 Arrested After 100+ MPH Chase Ends in Torrington

Two 27-year-old South Dakota residents are behind bars following a high-speed chase in Goshen County Friday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 9:40 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a speeding pickup on U.S. 85 in Hawk Springs and the driver, Levi Robert Anderson, accelerated to speeds of over 100 mph in an attempt to elude the trooper.
TORRINGTON, WY
Panhandle Post

2022 Alliance 'Heritage Days' Grand Marshals announced

The 2022 crowning of the Heritage Days Grand Marshals was held Tuesday night. Visitors gathered to witness the annual Heritage Days tradition at the Alliance Sunken Gardens and Pillars. This year's Grand Marshals are Tim and Shannon Garwood. Panhandle Post will have more information about the Garwood's in a future...
ALLIANCE, NE
The Cheyenne Post

Covid Outbreak at Torrington Prison

As of Wednesday July 14 2022 the number of positive COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) identified in comprehensive surveillance samplings conducted during this weeks test at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution was 59. The facility remains in Red status based upon the Departments Response Plan for Facilities. All other WDOC facilities continue in the Green status.
TORRINGTON, WY
Panhandle Post

Alliance Arts Council awarded Nebraska Arts Council grant

The Alliance Arts Council announced today that it has been awarded a grant of $9,634 by the Nebraska Arts Council. This grant will support the Alliance Arts Councils 2022-2023 season of performing, teaching and visual arts events. Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise commented, “The Alliance Arts Council contributes...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

'That '70s Show' stars visit Carhenge in Alliance

"That '70s Show" stars Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) and his wife Mila Kunis (Jackie) traveled through Alliance to visit Carhenge on July 6. Kutcher paused to take a photo with his arm around Mila. The post said, "Found the original vista cruiser." It's on Instagram. Click HERE to view his post.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Sheridan County Sheriff's Office warns of multiple scams

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of phone scams. Some of the scams will show a local number and they will always ask for money. The scams will either say you won money and will have to pay a fee to collect the money. The scam may also state a loved one is in jail and they need money for bond and a lawyer, or a family member has missed jury duty and you will have to pay a fine.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, June 30 - July 6

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

