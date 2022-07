A shortage of available homes in Virginia is pushing up prices and slowing sales, raising the risk of long-term affordability challenges that could slow the state’s growth. The data, presented Wednesday to lawmakers on the Virginia Housing Commission, reflect trends that are likely to have a major impact on some of the state’s biggest metropolitan areas, according to the Virginia REALTORS association and other housing experts. While statewide home sales have slowed amid rising interest rates, limited inventory means that prices haven’t dropped to match the decline in demand.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO