El Paso, TX

Packers RB Aaron Jones receives key to the city of El Paso

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the city of El Paso honored one of Green Bay’s offensive stars for his off-field work. Aaron Jones is well-known for being one of the best running backs in the league. However, he has also shown that he is an incredible human being. In his sophomore season...

Angel Denney
3d ago

I'm honored to be in the same city,as Aaron Jones and Khalid,both are in inspiration to our young and old.God Bless you both♥️♥️

