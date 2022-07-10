Germán Márquez leads the way as Colorado Rockies win series over Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Germán Márquez throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday July 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) Darryl Webb

Germán Márquez made a costly mistake early.

But he found his tempo, making it through seven innings for the fourth time this season. He gave up two runs and just four hits, as the Rockies beat the Diamondbacks 3-2. They won three of four, taking their first four-game series at Chase Field in Arizona.

"It's a big series win, getting three here," Rockies shortstop Garrett Hampson said. "We're starting to play better baseball, starting to complete games a little bit more. ... there's plenty of baseball to be played. It was good to get a series and go home to hopefully do the same."

Márquez has not been his best this season, entering Sunday's game with a 5.90 ERA. But lately, things have started to improve. A solid outing in San Diego last month set the tone, and a 7 ⅔ shutout performance in Minnesota gave him a much-needed boost. He changed his wind up, making the transition into the throw easier.

On Sunday, Márquez gave up a home run to Ketel Marte in the first inning. Then he faced the minimum through the next three.

"I have to keep going and throw a good pitch to go as far into the game as possible," he said.

He gave up a leadoff walk in the sixth inning and then a single. But the Rockies kept the bullpen quiet. Márquez walked one more in the sixth and let in one run before ending the inning.

He was aggressive with his fastball and had his breaking ball working for him.

"Márquez was Márquez," manager Bud Black said. "That was the expectation."

The Rockies offense couldn't muster much of anything for the first six innings, as the Diamondbacks outfield made plays and pitcher Tyler Gilbert kept them in check. The Rockies caught a break in the seventh, and Hampson provided a boost from the ninth spot of the lineup. With Kris Bryant back from the injured list, Hampson has been mostly been back on the bench. But Hampson, a utility player, played the last two games with José Iglesias recovering from a collision at home plate two games ago.

Hampson took advantage of his chance to play, filling in at shortstop and hitting a double in the seventh to drive in the Rockies first two runs of the day. Connor Joe followed him with a single.

"That's what you need is consistent at-bats, the more you can get those the better you feel at the plate," Hampson said. "I'm not the only one dealing with this, I have to be ready when my name is in the lineup and try to contribute."

Cron and Iglesias progressing.

C.J. Cron and Iglesias, who both left Friday's game with injuries, are progressing and could be back in the lineup early this week. Cron, who was named to his first All-Star team on Sunday, got hit in the hand by a 94 mph fastball. He was able to grip a bat, and said the swelling is decreasing. Iglesias, who had a collision at home plate, took grounders on the field Sunday morning.