The Russian oil price cap could hurt the rest of the world. During the G7 summit, Western leaders came together and, among other things, agreed to cap the price of Russian oil and pipeline gas. For gas, how this would essentially work is that the European market will simply refuse to pay anything above its specified price. Because Russia has no alternative market to sell to in the short term, it would be forced to sell at the dictated price. For oil, over 90% of the world’s oil transport tanks’ liability coverage is managed through a group of London-based insurance organizations called the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs that have to comply with European law. If it breaches the price cap, it risks getting sanctioned.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO