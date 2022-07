Patrick Beverley is set to play for a third different team in the last 3 years. After 4 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last year, only to be immediately shipped off to the Minnesota Timberwolves 9 days later. He would then be traded earlier this month to the Utah Jazz in the first blockbuster trade of the offseason that saw Rudy Gobert head to the Timberwolves.

