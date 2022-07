Horseracing enthusiasts often turn to Louisville for the famed Derby, but Lexington’s horseracing culture and lively atmosphere outside of horseracing makes it a must for anyone venturing to Kentucky. Lexington, known as the horse capital of the world, boasts some of the world’s most acclaimed Thoroughbred racing, some of the country’s best bourbon distilleries, acres of horse farms and a vibrant culinary scene with more than 120 locally owned restaurants.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO