Martin Short, 72, may be known as one of America’s most talented actors, but he’s also a doting dad. The Only Murders in the Building star has three children, including Katherine, 38, Oliver, 36, and Henry, 32, all of whom he adopted and shared with his late wife Nancy Dolman, who passed away of ovarian cancer in 2010. “It’s been a tough two years for my children. This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little. There’s no big surprise,” he told The Guardian about how his kids were coping with his wife’s passing in 2012.

