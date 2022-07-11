Police: Car overturns into oncoming traffic on local highway and collides with SUV, sending two women to hospital

Stock Image

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022, on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 325 north of Rigby in Jefferson County.

A 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, CO was driving a 2009 Honda Civic eastbound on U.S. 20. She drove off the road, overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled through the median, coming to rest in the westbound lanes.

A 48-year-old female from Elmira, OR was driving a 2018 Nissan Armada westbound and struck the Honda Civic.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The westbound right lane was blocked for approximately an hour and a half.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Fire Department, Idaho Falls Ambulance, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.