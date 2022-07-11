ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, ID

Police: Car overturns into oncoming traffic on local highway and collides with SUV, sending two women to hospital

By Idaho State Police News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago
Stock Image

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022, on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 325 north of Rigby in Jefferson County.

A 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, CO was driving a 2009 Honda Civic eastbound on U.S. 20. She drove off the road, overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled through the median, coming to rest in the westbound lanes.

A 48-year-old female from Elmira, OR was driving a 2018 Nissan Armada westbound and struck the Honda Civic.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The westbound right lane was blocked for approximately an hour and a half.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Fire Department, Idaho Falls Ambulance, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Related
eastidahonews.com

Two hospitalized after nighttime crash on US-20

RIGBY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 325, north of Rigby in Jefferson County. The crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Police reports show a 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, Colorado was driving a 2009...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man accused of threatening driver with rock and gun

VICTOR — A 49-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening a driver with a rock in his hand and pointing a gun at him while walking down the road. Adam J. Reid was charged with felony aggravated assault and transported to the Madison County Jail. According to the affidavit...
TETON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Suicidal man allegedly causes two crashes and incident with police

REXBURG — A 41-year-old Island Park man got into two vehicle crashes Saturday during multiple alleged attempts to commit suicide. The man was driving northbound on 2nd East in Rexburg in a 2017 Dodge Ram at around 11 a.m. Assistant Rexburg Police Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com that the man intentionally rammed his vehicle into a 2007 Toyota Yaris at a high rate of speed in a suicide attempt at Stationary Road and 2nd East.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing local woman found safe

UPDATE Ms. Garner in the press release below has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating 40-year-old Genevette Garner of Roberts in Jefferson County. Garner left a vehicle at her parents' residence in Iona on Tuesday and had been communicating with family through text around noon that day. Since that time, Garner has not been seen and family has been unable to make contact with her. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Genevette Garner is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Chubbuck Road overpass to be closed as ITD updates interchange

POCATELLO — The Chubbuck Road overpass will be closed for about three years, beginning Aug. 1, during construction on the Interstate 15-Interstate 86 interchange. The overpass will be closed between Fairgrounds Drive and the Sacajawea Drive roundabout while the Idaho Transportation Department rebuilds the 15 System Interchange, according to a news release. Traffic will be rerouted to the Northgate Parkway interchange, which ITD predicts will add about seven minutes of travel.
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in rollover crash

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County. The crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Police reports show a 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man accused of trafficking meth pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A local man accused of trafficking meth appeared in court Tuesday. Jason Lou Gneiting, 43, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of drug trafficking and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Gneiting was detained outside of his house in May, after Bonneville County Sheriff’s detectives issued...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
upr.org

Police chief Ulysses Black resigns following DUI charge in Idaho

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black resigned last week after being charged with a DUI in Idaho. According to a letter from Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Black’s resignation became effective July 7. Cox and Peterson wrote that Black is resigning from his position because of “personal reasons” and that he is going to transition into retirement, with the DUI arrest not being mentioned anywhere at all.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Local man killed after head-on collision on highway

DRIGGS — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Idaho Highway 33 near milepost 138, in Teton County. The crash occurred at 7:21 p.m. on Friday, July 8, according to an ISP news release. A 38-year-old male from Driggs was driving an Acura MDX,...
DRIGGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, two injured in head-on crash that shut down East Idaho highway for four hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 7:21 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, on State Highway 33 near milepost 138 in Teton County. A 38-year-old male from Driggs, ID was driving an Acura MDX, traveling northbound on SH-33. A 33-year-old-male from Gainesville, FL was driving a Ford pickup truck pulling a camp trailer, traveling southbound on SH-33. The Acura crossed left of center colliding with the Ford head-on.
eastidahonews.com

Police say man illegally entered a woman’s house and choked her

IDAHO FALLS – A man has been charged with multiple felonies and a misdemeanor after he reportedly broke into his estranged wife’s new house and attempted to strangle her. Valentin Rivera Islas, 38, appeared in court on July 5 where he was charged with felony malicious injury to property, felony burglary, felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor domestic violence after an altercation at an Idaho Falls home.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local family demands justice for slain loved one during protest outside tribal courthouse

FORT HALL — Family and friends of a local man stabbed to death in January demonstrated in front of the Fort Hall Tribal Justice Center on Tuesday to raise awareness about the loss of their loved one and the ongoing case for the man accused of killing him. A little over one dozen people helds signs and chanted “Justice for Dylan Tindore,” a 34-year-old Fort Hall man who was killed on Jan. 7, 2022. ...
FORT HALL, ID
ksl.com

Northern Utah police chief resigns after DUI arrest

LOGAN — North Park Police Chief Ulysses Michael Black has resigned after being charged with driving under the influence in Idaho. Black was arrested on June 18 in Fremont County, Idaho, court records show. He posted $2,000 bail and pleaded not guilty to the charge. His next court date is Aug. 3.
LOGAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Local man charged with rape of a minor

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court after being charged with felony rape of a minor. Devin James Willcoxon, 28, was charged with felony rape of a victim who is 16 or 17 years of age and the perpetrator is 3 or more years older than the victim.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Utah authorities name suspect in East Idaho man's disappearance

TREMONTON, Utah — Authorities have named a suspect as they continue to search for Dylan Rounds, a Rigby, Idaho, native who went missing more than a month ago while working on a farm in a remote part of Box Elder County. In court documents released this week, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City formally named 58-year-old James Brenner, who is currently jailed on federal firearms charges, as a suspect in the investigation into the 19-year-old Rounds’ disappearance. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Historic rebuild of 'Flying Y' interchange in Pocatello to begin this week

POCATELLO – Preliminary work on the Idaho Transportation Department’s project to rebuild the "Flying Y" Interstate 15 system Interchange is beginning this week. Originally built sixty years ago, the design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life. Joint venture contractors Sundt-Cannon is expected to begin moving equipment into the project area before the end of the week. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

