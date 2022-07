Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding. And by that it means that we're now thick into the multiverse. Yes, Thor: Love and Thunder is the first of the new movies to not get into the multiverse of it all because both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought us into the multiverse and showed us the stakes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has. Those stakes? That no one really stays dead or if they do, we could just theoretically pop over to another universe and get a different version of them. So we probably won't have to really say goodbye to our favorite characters ever again.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO