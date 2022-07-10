Lightning strikes spark fires across western Montana

Related
Most of Montana will be slightly smoky this week, meteorologists say
Experts say a light blanket of smoke is expected to cover most of Montana throughout the rest of this week. Matt Ludwig, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, says the smoke appears to be coming from the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park in California.
Supermoon shines bright over Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The supermoon shone bright over Big Sky Country Wednesday night. Viewers sent in photos. Benji Hegg caught it peaking over Mount Sentinel in the Missoula area. Amy Gunderson caught it with an orange hue over Butte. The moon was closest to earth last night, but it...
What did Montanans see in the night sky Tuesday?
BILLINGS — Was it a shooting star? What about a comet? If you were outside Tuesday night, you may have witnessed quite the spectacle: Multiple lights shooting across the night sky that caught the attention of many Montana residents. “It was absolutely memorizing. It was kind of showstopping, it...
Be Prepared for Forest Fire Smoke in Montana This Season
As we start heating up in Montana and as our woods start drying out we know that fire season is on the horizon. Along with fire season in the west comes smoke. Some years are worse than others so it is best to be prepared. Not only do we get smoke from our local fires in Western Montana, but we also can get smoke from the states to the west of us Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and don’t forget our neighbors to the north Canada. For some of us it can be a nuisance but for others it can be a much more serious health matter.
Severe Utah storms cause weak tornado, localized flooding, high wind gusts
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather across the state caused a weak tornado, flash flood warnings, localized flooding and high wind gusts Wednesday. A landspout tornado was reported just before 2 p.m. in an open field near the Stansbury mountains six miles southwest of Grantsville with no damage caused, said Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. In a landspout tornado, circulation starts at the ground level and lifts vertically, he said.
Western Montana floaters should be prepared for debris, other hazards
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials note boaters seem to be finding more debris and log jams in local rivers than on an average year.
Western Montana's rural first responders deal with high gas prices
Filling up at the pump is costing Montanans and putting a strain on our communities' rural first responders.
Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?
This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
Severe storms in West Virginia result in heavy flooding, leaving approximately 40 people unaccounted for
Officials said on Thursday that over 40 people are unaccounted for and more than 100 homes have been damaged or destroyed due to severe flooding throughout Western Virginia on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that beginning on Tuesday through early Wednesday morning, torrential rain caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, Virginia, as well as widespread power outages and damages to roads and homes.
38,000-acre easement to become Lost Trail Conservation Area in northwest Montana
Thousands of acres of private timberlands in northwest Montana are now part of the National Wildlife Refuge System. The U.S Interior Department announced the expansion Wednesday. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Trust for Public Land worked together to buy the roughly...
Reckless Montana Poacher Who Left Animals to Waste is Sentenced
Unlawful possession of deer. Wasting game. Hunting during closed seasons. Unlawful use of equipment. Hunting without licenses. Exceeding harvest limits. Oh, yes, you can throw in cutting down a live tree and burning it, too. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that, thanks to a diligent game warden and a...
Montana leaders highlight launch of "988" Lifeline number
HELENA — Starting Saturday, people in Montana – and the rest of the U.S. – will be able to use a new three-digit dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Advocates say the launch of the 988 number will be a big day. “It’s a...
Hazardous algal blooms identified in two Montana waterways
HELENA — Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued two caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in the state. One of the warnings is for the Duck Creek Campground along Canyon Ferry lake this location has been confirmed to have harmful toxins. "They are an overgrowth of a certain...
Montana Teen Lands State Record Golden Shiner—And It’s a Whopper (As Shiners Go)
Fifteen-year-old Sam Grisak of Great Falls, Montana, is in the record books with a beast of a…baitfish. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks heralded the haul with a press release and a Facebook post on Friday. The golden shiner tipped the scales at 0.03 pounds and measured 4.41 inches, with a 2.6 inch girth. The record-setting slab, which stretched almost all the way across the teen angler’s palm when he posed for a photo, also holds the distinction of being the first golden shiner ever submitted to the FWP’s record book.
Sadly, Relocated Montana Grizzly Bears Not Relocated Far Enough
It has not been a good couple of weeks for black bears or grizzly bears in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that four bears have been euthanized in the early days of summer, as their habitual eating habits brought them in too close of proximity to humans. And while never-ending arguments are made that we are invading too much of their space, and that careless unsecured food supplies are often to blame, unfortunately, the bears still aren't going to win.
Boom! Cannon is a Southern Boy Looking for a Montana Home
Join us in our quest to find another forever home for a local pet in need. Take Me Home Tuesdays sees us team with Flanagan Motors, Paul's Pancake Parlor, and Trailwest Bank to feature a pet from the Humane Society of Western Montana that is currently up for adoption. Cannon...
This is What Makes Idaho Sexier Than Montana
When it comes to matters of state affairs, Big Seven Travel is calling it like they see it, one Shallow Hal judgement at a time. A recent study performed by the popular leisure and travel company begs an age-old question some say has bedeviled Americans for generations: in the land of the free and home of the brave, which of its great 50 states is the hottest? In case you're still circling the airport on that one, we'll help you land the plane: we're not talking about weather or seasons.
Crews at work on Mullan Road in Missoula this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Drivers can expect a detour on Mullan Road this week in preparation for a new roundabout at Mary Jane Boulevard. Crews are currently completing utility work in the area and will be present until Saturday. Crews will also be present at the north end of Mary...
“Hidden War” Author, Retired Game Warden Now in Montana
This is an interview I've been looking forward to doing for quite some time now. When I was doing our statewide radio show from the SHOT show in Las Vegas last January, I also dropped in at the Safari Club International Convention going on across town. When I dropped onto...
5 Unbiased Reasons Why Bozeman Is Better Than Missoula.
Here in Montana, there are a few premier places to live. Two of those are Bozeman and Missoula. Of course, these two cities have a long history of rivalry, especially when it comes to sports. I mean, there is nothing bigger in Montana than Cat/Griz, right?. Having said that, which...
