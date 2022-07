FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Follansbee was the site of another Ohio Valley festival paying tribute to the carefree days of summer. Residents packed the park tonight as their community days came to a close, with entertainment from Tom Jones and David Bowie impersonators and of course food trucks as far as the eye could see. […]

FOLLANSBEE, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO