Beckley, WV

Boil water advisory lifted for Pluto Road, other areas

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory Saturday for several Raleigh County areas including Pluto Road, Ritter Drive, and Hinton Road.

The precautionary advisory, issued on Thursday, applied to 206 Pluto Road, from 110 Pluto Road to 448 Pluto Road including all side streets off of this section of Pluto Road, Fire Trail Road, all of Hinton Road including all side streets from Ritter Drive to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at White Oak, Flat Top Road and all side streets from Ritter Drive to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at Cool Ridge, Ritter Drive from 1165 Ritter Drive to 2974 Ritter Drive and all side streets of this section of Ritter Drive and DC Lilly road.

Testing has confirmed that water meets standards for consumption.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage of water advisories throughout the Raleigh County area can be seen here.

For more information on the issuance and lifting of precautionary boil water advisories in the Raleigh County area, contact Beckley Water Company customer service at (304) 255-5121 or (304) 763-2691, or visit the Beckley Water Company website here.

Government
Beckley, WV
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

