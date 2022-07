Firefighters from 10 area departments were called out to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Chautauqua. Crews from Hartfield, Dewittville, Mayville, Chautauqua, Stockton, Brocton, Cassadaga, Ellery Center, Sherman and Portland responded to 5989 Stockton-Hartfield Road at about 2:30 PM and were joined by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. County fire investigators determined that the blaze was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette coming into contact with combustible materials on the back porch. The Sheriff's Office says none of the occupants were home at the time of the fire.

CHAUTAUQUA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO