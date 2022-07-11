ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

1 person arrested after stabbing on East Lovejoy

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was arrested after a male was stabbed Sunday afternoon. The stabbing happened shortly...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 6

Slavic = Slave = White Slavery
3d ago

East……..Lovejoy????? It’s Just Lovejoy!!! No East, no West , just LoveJoy!!! Own it!!! No map says EastLovejoy , South Buffalo, or north Buffalo!!! They have losers in all areas of Buffalo! Your location doesn’t define You. There is Homeless people living in Hollywood and Las Vegas!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Man arrested after assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was arrested after assaulting a federal agent. Officials say Tyler Collins tried to enter the FBI-Buffalo Division building on July 12 around 4 p.m. but was denied by security. Collins was approached by federal agents after repeatedly yelling into an intercom. He...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
News 4 Buffalo

E. North St. shooting victim taken to Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police said a male was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot “in the leg area” Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of E. North Street. Police only identified the victim as a male.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man charged for punching federal agent in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was arrested and charged for assaulting a federal officer, U.S. attorney Trini Ross' office announced on Wednesday. Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI's Buffalo Division main office around 4 p.m. Tuesday, but was denied entry by security guards at the front door. After...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#East Lovejoy#Buffalo Police
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty in armed bank robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assisting an Angola bank robbery in 2017, the U.S. attorney’s office announced. Anthony Wilson, 34, will face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced in November. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Williamsville South High School Track Coach Pleads Guilty For Sending Child Explicit Pictures

TONAWANDA, NY – A 39-year-old Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to sending explicit messages and images to a child. According to a press release by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Town of Tonawanda pleaded guilty on Friday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor). As part of the plea, the defendant resigned his New York State teaching licenses.
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in Thatcher Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 35-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning, Buffalo Police said. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to Thatcher Avenue between Kensington and Hutchison avenues. The man was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later declared dead. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Male victim stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male victim was stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, near the intersection of Greene Street on Sunday around 4:15 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. The victim was reportedly on a porch when the stabbing happened. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that appear serious, per the BPD. The […]
News 4 Buffalo

6 arrested after man found dead in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against three men and three women after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately...
BOSTON, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy