Gulf disturbance possible as wet week likely ahead for Louisiana coast
By CASEY GISCLAIR Gazette Editor
lafourchegazette.com
3 days ago
A surface trough of low pressure will dip into the Gulf of Mexico in the next 24-48 hours, which could cause a tropical system to develop near our area later this week. The National Hurricane Center has identified the area, which is around Georgia...
AccuWeather forecasters say a soaking and dreary week is in store for portions of the Gulf Coast as rounds of showers and thunderstorms target the region. While rounds of robust storms will increase flooding concerns across the area and may even brew up tropical troubles, this pattern will also work to fight ongoing drought.
AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a warning to parts of the Gulf Coast about the risk of a tropical cyclone and devastating rainfall in the coming days. Tropical Storm Alex emerged barely five days after the basin's tropical season officially began on June 1, adding to torrential rainfall over Florida. A...
Tropical development usually doesn't happen in June east of the Lesser Antilles. That's because dry air and wind shear is usually in place early in the season. The few times that has happened, though, tend to predict an active hurricane season. This has happened twice in the past five years.
Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
Coronavirus rates on the South Texas border are spiking again and attributed to fast-spreading omicron variants, health officials tell Border Report. The increase in cases come as Mexican officials are dealing with record drought conditions and water rationing that is affecting health south of the border.
July 14 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old Copenhagen girl died on Thursday after a roller coaster accident at the amusement park Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus, Denmark, authorities said. According to the park, the rear car broke off from the rest of the train on the roller coaster Cobra and was left suspended from the ride, leaving several people trapped. East Jutland Police said the girl's cause of death will be determined after an investigation.
SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares. Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the boys’ friends plastered a wall with photos of all three. Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on two military flights Wednesday and then sent to their hometowns and at least one more flight was planned. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it would bring back 25 of Mexico’s 26 victims in accordance with their families’ wishes.
