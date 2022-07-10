Hollyoaks star Richard Blackwood shares real-life link to new issue-based story

I watched this to get a better understanding of what she was like. She comes across well - friendly, cheerful with a noticeable sense of humour. Since the programme was about her life (in readiness for the magazine article), I was curious to see how the '3 of us in this marriage' would be tackled. I was quite shocked that this whole tragedy was glossed over dishonestly! Whilst it admitted that Camilla and Charles met up much earlier - in their younger days - it implied that she only got together with Charles once his marriage and hers had broken down. You can't expect the public to believe that when we have witnessed the first hand admittance, by Diana, of Camilla being in his life (intimately) when Diana was about to marry Charles - as was made clear in that telling televised documentary.

