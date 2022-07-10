ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

A father commits suicide after forgetting his 18

By Gary Rhea
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drama occurs at the end of June. The father forgets to take his child out of his car. He stayed in the back of the vehicle for several hours on his way to work. When he discovers his child inert, he kills himself. The story so touched the people of...

The Associated Press

Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl’s case. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney issued the statement on behalf of Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard the same day Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office was investigating Bernard’s actions. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case initially met with skepticism by some media outlets and Republican politicians. The pushback grew after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed empathy for the girl during the signing of an executive order last week aimed at protecting some abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the constitutional protection for abortion. Bernard’s attorney said the physician “took every appropriate and proper action in accordance with the law and both her medical and ethical training as a physician.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

