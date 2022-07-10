ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Heat advisory extended through Monday evening, some under excessive heat warning

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMoB4_0gb3zsC100

Heat advisory extended through Monday evening 03:03

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The heat advisory in effect for North Texas has been extended again.

Portions of North Texas are under the advisory through 9 p.m. Monday. Additionally, some counties are under an excessive heat warning.

CBS DFW

Highs in North Texas on Monday will be around 104 degrees and the heat index will bring feels-like temperature to 106 tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits throughout the week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - by Brian Jordan. A rare brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, claimed the life of a Missouri resident after they visited a beach, and last summer claimed the life of a Texas child after they visited a splash pad. The amoeba thrives in warm weather, and with record...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rancher Curtis Timmons is feeling the central Texas drought firsthand, and it’s not just sweat we’re talking about. Lorena is in severe drought, meaning pasture conditions are very poor. “Everything depends on the next. No rain means no pasture, no pasture means no hay,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
springhappenings.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued; Winds In Excess of 60 MPH Possible

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a. South central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. North central Harris County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring,. moving east at...
KVUE

'Buck moon' to appear over Central Texas tonight

TEXAS, USA — We have one question: Who here is a fan of full moons? We sure hope you are, because that's exactly what you'll be seeing tonight in the skies over Central Texas. There is a full moon every month, and there is a name for this moon....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Heat Index#Cbs Dfw Highs
CBS DFW

ERCOT issues conservation appeal to Texans

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a conservation appeal, asking Texans to voluntarily conserve energy on until 8 p.m. Monday.The conservation notice was issued on Sunday, due to the record high demand for electricity, mixed with low winds.  ERCOT said that system-wide outages are not expected."Unfortunately, it's only mid-July and we may have a little bit of this to come," said Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at the SMU Cox School of Business.To conserve energy, ERCOT recommends that Texans turn up their thermostat by as much as one or two degrees, unplugging...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Weigh in on TxDOT's 10-year $85B highway plan

The public is invited to comment on a 10-year $85.1 billion highway plan for Texas that includes major projects in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, as well as Waco and Lubbock. The Unified Transportation Plan, or UTP, is approved by the Texas Transportation Commission every August. The current...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Where Are Cooling Stations Opening Up in North Texas Monday?

Cooling stations are opening up around the Metroplex Monday to provide North Texans with a place to cool off and get out of the dangerous summer heat. North Texas is under an extended heat advisory that has regularly seen temperatures climb above 100 degrees. On Monday, a Heat Advisory and an Air Quality Alert (Ozone Action Day) are in effect. NBC 5's team of Weather Experts said we should expect heat index values from 103 to 107 through the middle of this week. Areas west are under an Excessive Heat Warning.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texans seek air conditioning at recreation centers, libraries

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's a question you might not have thought about during this heatwave. How prepared are you if it results in rolling blackouts?There are people in North Texas who said they can't afford air conditioning in their homes and that's why they are spending many of their days at Sam Johnson Recreation Center, a cooling center in Plano. It's a place you'll find puzzles, pool tables, but most importantly for many of the people, cool air.  "This is fantastic, it's absolutely fantastic," said Rim Ruddell, a Wylie resident.Ruddell said he doesn't have air conditioning inside his home. "It's pretty unbearable,"...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas under excessive heat warning until Saturday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The National Weather Service of Fort Worth has issued an excessive heat warning for North Texas until 9 p.m. Saturday. This includes north central, northeast and south central Texas. There will be dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 degrees and heat index values up...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

High temperatures won't stop North Texans from enjoying the outdoors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Despite the hottest day of the year North Texas has experienced so far, many people enjoyed it outside in the elements. Excited fans swarmed the Dos Equis Pavillion at fair park where country singer Parker McCollum was performing on Friday.The heat mostly played second fiddle to the main attraction there. "I don't care that it's hot guys, Parker McCollum," said concert goer, Hannah Park. Many fans came prepared with water and some other drinks to endure hours of scorching heat. "We drank a lot of water before," said concert goer, Hamilton Heat. The event host, Live Nation allowed fans to bring in...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Conserving energy during a heat wave is 'always a fine balance' with resources, demand

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As this heat wave continues, ERCOT asked all Texans to conserve energy when usage is the highest on Monday, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.   "I love it," Dallas resident Benny Tovar said. "I think it's great. We don't need rolling blackouts. We just don't need that."  ERCOT officials said that right now, they don't expect rolling blackouts or systemwide outages but the demand for energy is threatening to outpace supply. "It's always a fine balance, how much additional resources you have in the system," energy expert Dr. Wei-Jen Lee said. The UT Arlington Electrical Engineering...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
127K+
Followers
22K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy