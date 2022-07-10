Heat advisory extended through Monday evening, some under excessive heat warning

Heat advisory extended through Monday evening 03:03

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The heat advisory in effect for North Texas has been extended again.

Portions of North Texas are under the advisory through 9 p.m. Monday. Additionally, some counties are under an excessive heat warning.

CBS DFW

Highs in North Texas on Monday will be around 104 degrees and the heat index will bring feels-like temperature to 106 tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits throughout the week.