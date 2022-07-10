NWSL Glance

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to play one of the toughest schedules again this season, beginning with a College Football Playoff participant from last season in the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats have yet to lose a regular season game this decade and hope to keep that streak alive when they visit Fayetteville on Sept. 3. It will be a challenge, as they begin life without quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Sauce Gardner, two of the key pieces of their recent success. On the other side, Arkansas is entering this season with more confidence that they have had in years. The Razorbacks won...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 20 MINUTES AGO