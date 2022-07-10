NWSL Glance

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddy Freeman’s former agent and his company sued a radio host for libel on Thursday, alleging Doug Gottlieb falsely claimed Casey Close never informed the first baseman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer. Close and Excel Sports Management filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel. They accused Gottlieb of “false, disparaging and derogatory” comments in a tweet they claimed was made “in a grossly irresponsible manner without due consideration for the standards of information gathering and dissemination ordinarily followed by responsible parties.” The 58-year-old Close is a principal of Excel and one of three managing partners. He has represented several hundred baseball players, including Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. Gottlieb, 46, is affiliated with Fox Sports, the Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports, according to the suit.
The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to play one of the toughest schedules again this season, beginning with a College Football Playoff participant from last season in the Cincinnati Bearcats.
The Bearcats have yet to lose a regular season game this decade and hope to keep that streak alive when they visit Fayetteville on Sept. 3. It will be a challenge, as they begin life without quarterback Desmond Ridder and cornerback Sauce Gardner, two of the key pieces of their recent success.
On the other side, Arkansas is entering this season with more confidence that they have had in years. The Razorbacks won...
This story comes to you from MPR News, through a partnership with Sahan Journal. When 64-year-old Minneapolis resident Elton Wright-Trusclair was growing up Black in Louisiana during 1960s-era Jim Crow segregation, his elders told him very little about his family’s history. But through serving as an altar boy —...
The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
Comments / 0