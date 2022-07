After a tough loss on Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns were able to bounce back in a major way against the Dallas Mavericks, defeating them 105-78 on Tuesday. The coaching matchup between Dallas' Jared Dudley and Phoenix's Steve Scalzi (who were roommates at Boston College) was perhaps the most interesting duel of the night, as the Suns went ahead early and paced the Mavericks throughout the entire game.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO