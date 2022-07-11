ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets Trevor Hudgins 'Blessed' By Summer League Experience

By Coty Davis
 3 days ago

After playing D-II basketball in college, undrafted rookie Trevor Hudgins is amazed to be a part of the Houston Rockets Summer League roster.

LAS VEGAS — Trevor Hudgins stood alone during a summer league practice in amazement. Hudgins was left speechless knowing he was one of 14 players selected to represent the Houston Rockets during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.

"This means the world," Hudgins said. "I had an opportunity and took it. I'm just blessed to be in this position. I am blessed to be here."

Four days later, Hudgins scored nine points shooting 75.0 percent from the field in a 90-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

He scored seven points in 25 minutes, showcasing the talents that led to Hudgins receiving back-to-back Player of the Year honors during his college career at Northwest Missouri State.

As a two-time player of the year recipient who averaged 20.4 points in college, Hudgins' summer league spot seemed like an inevitable feat. But as a D-II collegiate player, Hudgins' journey to the NBA was still doubtful.

He went undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft and signed with the Rockets as a free agent.

But Hudgins' college career led to Houston going beyond a summer league invitation. He signed a two-way contract that will solidify his spot within the Rockets development system for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

"A lot of D-II players do not get this opportunity," he said. "When I look back at my five years at a D-II college, I am just blessed to be here. Blessed to be competing by putting on an NBA jersey and playing ball."

During the first two games of summer league play, Hudgins has been a spark off the bench.

Hudgins believes he brings a true point guard feel when playing inside the Thomas & Mack Center. But he proved the top attribute that made him a highly sought-after college prospect following the draft wasn't a fluke.

Houston's summer league coaching staff encouraged him from day one to play his game, which has resulted in Hudgins averaging 8.0 points while shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

"This dude can really shoot the ball," coach Rick Higgins said following Houston's win over the Thunder . "He is a lot tougher than his stature looks. He puts his body on the line and he is a team-first player. Everybody knows that if he is open, we are going to find him."

Hudgins will forever be grateful for his journey to the NBA. But it will not be long before Hudgins' astonishment at playing in the league will feel ordinary.

Hudgins will spend next season honing his craft with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. But whenever the Rockets need assistance from their G League affiliation, Hudgins will be the primary call-up for the Rockets.

