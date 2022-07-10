Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

A black midi album can be a thrill ride, and the very same black midi album can feel like homework. It all depends on your headspace. The first time I listened to the band’s new Hellfire I was pretty sure I hated it. The second time through, I loved it. On subsequent listens, both the appreciation and the annoyance have returned. I’ve come to think of those reactions as the yin and yang of black midi, complementary forces that catalyze each other and hold each other in tension. Admittedly, the madcap turbulence in this band’s music is the cause of my swings between ecstasy and revulsion, not an effect — they’re the ones stirring me up, not vice versa — but it feels like they’re trying ever harder to elicit such strong reactions. If so, it’s working.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO