City safety procedures reduce risk of flash floods

Flash flooding is Missouri’s “deadliest severe weather hazard,” according to the State Emergency Agency, and summer often can lead to conditions that allow for flash floods.

“You have the high heat during the day (and) high humidity that really builds those storms,” St. Joseph Emergency Manager Bill Lamar said. “If we’re lucky, I’ll say we’ll get the storms during the daylight hours. It’s still serious, still dangerous, but the ones that are really dangerous are when these storms come during the overnight hours because folks that are on the road having a more difficult time. You could have branches, trees, wash-out conditions.”

One change in recent years that reduces the risk of flash flooding is the addition of stormwater pumps at the St. Joseph Water Protection site. The system can pump up to 84 million gallons of water a day during heavy rains, which is a valuable asset for the city, said Abe Forney, St. Joseph Public Works and Transportation director.

“If we didn’t have these pumps, we would have to purchase pumps, bring them in and have people come and fuel them and maintain them all the time,” he said. “In flash-flood situations, we can just kick these on and that will alleviate the flooding from the Downtown area ... and keep those residents from flooding.”

Cutting back on flood risks also reduces the likelihood of wastewater mixing with the stormwater system and causing contamination, Forney said.

“When the river level rises, we shut that gate off,” he said. “Then this pumps stormwater that would back up into the stockyards area directly into the river.”

One factor that can greatly reduce house damage is keeping downspouts and gutters clear, Lamar said.

“That can help avoid having any type of blockages and then water coming into basements and things like that,” he said.