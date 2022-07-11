ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers radio engineer collapses outside ballpark, dies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers’ radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday’s game against Minnesota and died at a hospital. He was 56.

Nichols-Payne worked in Dallas for 31 years at the company now called Audacy and formerly CBS Radio. He was the primary engineer and technical director on Rangers’ radio broadcasts from 1995-2010, first on KRLD-AM and then on 105.3 The FAN. He resumed that role when the Rangers’ English radio rights returned to 105.3 in 2015.

“Ted’s dedication and attention to detail made him an expert engineer who provided an outstanding technical quality to our broadcasts,” Rangers spokesman John Blake said.

___

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Apartment staff tried contacting former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber multiple times before finding him

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - According to the Collin County Medical Examiner, former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber died of a heat stroke in his Frisco apartment on June 1. Based on information from his autopsy and police incident report, Barber was in his apartment for at least two weeks before police found him.The incident report from the Frisco Police Department says that on May 11, a neighbor of Barber put in a service request due to water leaking into their apartment from Barber's. That day, an employee of the apartment complex shut off water and scheduled another service visit to fix...
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
WFAA

The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Network#Cbs Radio#Radio Broadcasts#The Texas Rangers#Globe Life Field#Audacy
wbap.com

Suspect Found Dead After Double Shooting & SWAT Situation in North Dallas

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A hours long SWAT situation ended with a shooting suspect found dead inside an apartment in North Dallas around 7 a.m. The situation unfolded at the Lake Highlands Apartments on Audelia Road, north of LPJ Freeway when police say the suspect fatally shot a woman and seriously wounded her 14-year old daughter hours earlier, around 12:45 a.m. A young boy inside the apartment was not hurt; he was released to custody of the other family members who arrived on the scene.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Weigh in on TxDOT's 10-year $85B highway plan

The public is invited to comment on a 10-year $85.1 billion highway plan for Texas that includes major projects in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, as well as Waco and Lubbock. The Unified Transportation Plan, or UTP, is approved by the Texas Transportation Commission every August. The current...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
invisiblepeople.tv

Another Homeless Hate Crime Goes Unpunished in Dallas

In Dallas, Texas, a fire burns openly on a small grassy patch of land. The rescue team is tasked with protecting residents from the growing hazard. But one responder, a man by the name of Brad Cox, is too consumed by a different fire – the flames of hatred in his own heart – to act in accordance with his job description.
CBS DFW

North Texas psychiatrist gets license suspended after arrest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man known for giving advice on mental health now has his medical license taken away. Dr. David Henderson is a psychiatrist who appeared on several news outlets including CBS 11 as an expert for multiple stories regarding mental health issues. But now, he has been arrested for two separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for instances on March 28 and April 1 of 2022.The Texas Medical Board on Tuesday temporarily suspended Henderson's medical license.According to an affidavit the two victims were his wife and Michael Wysocki, a family law attorney who knew Henderson for years...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

North Texas Population Growth

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF) – From January 2021 to January 2022 North Texas grew by more than 155,000 residents. Most of those people moved to Ft. Worth which saw an increase of 22,000 people. Lewisville was second in line with 19,000 and Dallas with 17,000. Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Bettencourt On Property Taxes: The Cavalry is Coming Over The Hill For Texas Homesteaders

Property taxes are one of the largest expenses homeowners face, and some Dallas County residents say rising appraisals are going to make their tax bills unbearable. As property valuations go up, so do the corresponding tax bills, leading more than 201,000 Dallas residents to file protests this year arguing that, for example, the appraised value is too high, they weren’t offered the proper exemptions, or their home is valued unequally with other comparable properties, according to the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s Director of Community Relations Cheryl Jordan.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy