Charleston, SC

Live music all summer at Rusty Bull Brewing

By Chelsea Grinstead
Charleston City Paper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRusty Bull Brewing Co. has live acoustic music every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. this summer at its North...

charlestoncitypaper.com

Charleston City Paper

12 places to catch live music around Charleston

Live music is always bumpin’ in the Holy City. To help you find the spot that fits your vibe, City Paper put together a rundown of Charleston bars, restaurants and venues that offer live music on the regular. Awendaw Green. The grounds at Awendaw Green are a home away...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Bboy Tahu to host hip-hop dance-off

Devante Daniel Powell, aka Bboy Tahu, has been representing Charleston all over the world as a competitive performance artist for the last 12 years. During this time Powell grew into a prominent member of the locally based Dancing on Air (DOA) collective, a group that consistently pushes the boundaries of hip-hop expression through movement.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Search starts Friday for 2 new Rescue Brew pet stars

The search will be afoot starting Friday for two new local pet stars in the Charleston Animal Society’s third annual Rescue Brew Beer contest. “As a rescue dog owner myself, this is near and dear to my heart as there has never been a brighter time than when I discovered my sweet Lola at six weeks old in a box outside a convenience store in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, 13 years ago,” said Ian Berg, a vice president of Palmetto Brewing Company, which is brewing a special small batch beer for the contest.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 7/11

Rooftop cocktails, chocolate dessert and celebrity drama. Annaliese Levy of Charleston would like to sip cocktails with a rooftop view while indulging in creamed corn, tacos and a chocolate dessert as her dream dinner. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Pete Davidson. “What can I say? I enjoy...
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Page’s Okra Grill

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Page’s Okra Grill. Main Restaurant Location: 302 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant. Nexton...
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Kiawah Island’s “Ocean Course” Is A Beautiful Nightmare

This past weekend, I wrapped up our vacation by playing in a golf tournament on Kiawah Island near Charleston. This was not my first trip to Kiawah, but I think I enjoyed this one the most. I took the time to really look around and appreciate the raw beauty of resort’s famed “Ocean Course” on Sunday. Did I play well? Yes and no (started great, finished lousy). As a golfer, what you hate most in life is wind. You can’t control it; you can only hope to guess correctly as to what it will do with your golf ball. The first half of the round, my guesswork was spot on. The last half, I felt like I was in Dante’s concentric circles of Hell. <g> That being said, nothing that could happen on the course could diminish the beauty of the property. I don’t know when I’ll make it back down there, but it won’t be too long in the distant future for sure.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Charleston City Paper

What to do for the week of July 13

Commemorate the bicentenary of community leader Denmark Vesey’s uprising to free enslaved individuals with three days of events at The Gaillard Center downtown in partnership with Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episocpal Church and the International African American Museum. The event features cultural performances and conversations with multi-platinum singer Anthony Hamilton, comedians DL Hughley and W. Kamau Bell and more.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Local restaurant faces issue with DHEC

The Red Brick Pizza opened in Cottageville November 2020. The restaurant was take-out only because of COVID-19. The following summer, the owners added outside seating with DHEC’s approval. In a six-month time, the restaurant passed several DHEC inspections with near perfect scores. But on May 7, the owners were...
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown house of worship spreading the love to all

Rev. M. Dow Sanderson thought he had tied a bow on a long, fulfilling career in ministry five years ago until The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd came calling with a tempting offer the seasoned clergyman just couldn’t turn down. In June of 2017, the then 59-year-old Sanderson...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre Announces First-to-Market Home Furnishings Retailer

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is set to welcome Ballard Designs, a multichannel home décor and furniture design company, to its community in early 2023. Located in the former Pier 1 space at 1128 Market Centre Boulevard, the 9,077-square-foot store will feature a uniquely curated selection of classic and contemporary pieces, ideal for the Lowcountry home.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley Revitalization Commission to hear design proposition for abandoned car dealership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday at the West Ashely Revitalization Commission an architecture firm will present their design for an abandoned lot in West Ashley. If you’re driving down the Savannah Highway in West Ashley, you may have seen an abandoned car dealership near Toast and Captain D’s. R4 Architecture is revealing their proposed design for the 1948/1950 Savannah Highway Redevelopment Plan at Wednesday’s meeting.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Harleyville sells a souvenir that is a dream for any motorcycle lover

HARLEYVILLE — Motorcyclists from all over the country gather in Myrtle Beach every spring for a string of bike rallies up and down the coast. But 119 miles down the road in Harleyville, Harley-Davidson bikers have come from far and wide to take a picture next to the town's famed town limit sign.
HARLEYVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

7623 Hillandale Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

As you pull up to your new home you'll notice it perched on a high .23 acre lot where flood ins. isn't needed. Enter the home and enjoy the hardwood floors spanning throughout the main level where you'll also find 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Make your way through the LR and enter the DR & open kitchen layout just before stepping down into the bonus room and oversized owner's suite both of which have their own wood burning fireplaces! Enjoy the open feel that the high ceilings and natural light provide.Exit through the back and you can enjoy evenings on your patio or tinkering in your workshop. And all of this for under $300K!A $1 000 Lender Credit is avail. & will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use seller's preferred lender.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston ranks 29th lowest in stress, study says

Stress is increasingly a strain on life in America, but Charleston is among the least stressed of U.S. cities, according to a new study of 182 communities across 40 key metrics. In a WalletHub study in which the top spot represents the most stressed city, Charleston Charleston ranks 153rd of...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: First image from Webb Telescope shared

President Joe Biden and NASA revealed the first image taken from the James Webb Space Telescope Monday evening. The image, in full color, is said to be the deepest look into the universe in both distance and time. Scientists say the image is a glimpse into the early stages of the universe, with part of the image being light not too far after the Big Bang.
CHARLESTON, SC

