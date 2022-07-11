K9 officer catches driver with 10 pounds of pills in car with child inside

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released information on multiple warrants served by their marijuana enforcement unit between June 3 and 29. West Point: In the 300 block of Acorn Way 270 Marijuana plants, 103 pounds of processed marijuana, 121 ounces of hash oil, and three firearms were seized by the Marijuana Unit. The marijuana products' value is estimated to be more than $237,700. “One suspect was issued a citation at the scene. Nicholle Thomas, age 28 of West Point, was issued a citation on charges of 11358 H&S Illegal Marijuana Cultivation, 11359 H&S Possession of Marijuana For Sale, 182(a)(1) PC Conspiracy to Commit Crime, 30515(4)(A) PC Possession of Illegal Assault Weapon Parts and 29182(2)(A) PC Possession of Un-Serialized/Un-registered Firearms,” according to the sheriff’s office.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO