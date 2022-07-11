ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Police K9 officer Turbo passes away

By Marie Edinger
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — The Fresno Police Department has announced the passing of one of its K9 officers. K9 Turbo started his career on the force in...

kmph.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMJ

2 Men Arrested In Connection To Friday’s Double Murder In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of two men wanted in connection to a double murder that happened in Fresno Friday night. Police say 40-year-old Gerardo Zurita drove the suspect vehicle and 19-year-old Leobardo Zurita fired the shots that killed 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul Jose Roberto Nunez.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Tulare named

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Tulare are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning. Police say officers responded to the area of Maple Avenue and D Street around 1:30 a.m. after a man called and said he was shot.  When officers arrived they say they found the victim behind a building […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Person shot after confrontation with Clovis Police

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was shot by officers following a confrontation with police in Clovis on Tuesday night, according to the Clovis Police Department. Clovis Police say they responded to a possible armed person near Burl and El Paso Avenue, just after 10:00 p.m. Police say when officers arrived they were involved in […]
CLOVIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Yang Vue Killed in DUI Accident on Jensen Avenue [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (July 12, 2022) – Saturday morning, police responded to a fatal DUI accident on Jensen Avenue that claimed the life of Yang Vue. The crash happened on July 2 at around 4:00 a.m., near the intersection of Jensen Avenue and Marks Avenue. According to reports, 24-year-old Angie...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX26

Man shot and killed in Tulare, suspect(s) wanted

TULARE, Calif. — The Tulare Police Department is now investigating the death of a man after he called in saying he had been shot. Officers responded to the area of Maple and D Street shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Narion Morris behind one of the buildings in that area.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrested after assaulting officers, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A man has been arrested following a domestic abuse incident and for allegedly assaulting multiple officers in Visalia, police say. Officials say they received the call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the Visalia Police Department, upon arriving at the scene, officers learned […]
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpd#Fresno Police K9#Fresno Police Officers#K 9
FOX26

CHP officers awarded for heroic acts in Madera

MADERA, Calif. — Two CHP officers have been recognized for their heroic acts in Madera. Officer Jose Herrera responded to a wrong-way driver on April 9. He met the driver near southbound Highway 99 and Ave. 20 1/2 shortly after 3 a.m. In a quick response, Officer Herrera crashed head-on into the vehicle that was headed towards oncoming traffic.
MADERA, CA
FOX26

Lost zebra chasing chihuahua needing meds, found safe

Fresno, Calif. — UPDATE- Shortly after posting the story, Peanut was found safe. A Fresno chihuahua was caught by animal control after chasing a zebra in Reedley. The little dog named peanut was picked up by Fresno Humane and stayed in the shelter for about a month. He had...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Murder charge filed in 2008 Tulare cold case

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A murder charge has been filed in the 2008 cold case shooting of 21-year-old Hernan Diaz. The Tulare County District Attorney's Office says on August 12, 2008, Diaz was shot multiple times through his bedroom window at an apartment on E. Birch. They say it was...
TULARE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Cyclist Killed in Big Rig Crash on Jensen Avenue in Fresno County

A fatal truck accident occurred on Jensen Avenue and De Wolf Avenue on the morning of Monday, July 11, 2022. The incident took place in rural Fresno County at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Preliminary Details on the Fatal Truck Accident on Jensen Avenue. Officials revealed...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Suspect Arrested Following Officer-Involved Shooting

On Tuesday, July 12, just after 10:00 P.M., officers made contact with a suspect who had been reported to be armed with a firearm in front of a home near El Paso/Burl. During the confrontation, officers on scene shot the suspect with their department issued firearms. The suspect was transported...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in Hwy 33 crash near Mendota

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A 41-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash outside Mendota last week, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. On July 5, officials say 41-year-old Dolores Llamas Martinez of Fresno was in a sedan that came to a stop at Highway 33 and Panoche Road. As the sedan then entered the intersection it was struck by a minivan traveling southbound on Highway 33.
MENDOTA, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
24K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy