Fresno Police K9 officer Turbo passes away
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — The Fresno Police Department has announced the passing of one of its K9 officers. K9 Turbo started his career on the force in...kmph.com
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — The Fresno Police Department has announced the passing of one of its K9 officers. K9 Turbo started his career on the force in...kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 5