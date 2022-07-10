ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers radio engineer collapses outside ballpark, dies

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers’ radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday’s game against Minnesota and died at a hospital. He was 56.

Nichols-Payne worked in Dallas for 31 years at the company now called Audacy and formerly CBS Radio. He was the primary engineer and technical director on Rangers’ radio broadcasts from 1995-2010, first on KRLD-AM and then on 105.3 The FAN. He resumed that role when the Rangers’ English radio rights returned to 105.3 in 2015.

“Ted’s dedication and attention to detail made him an expert engineer who provided an outstanding technical quality to our broadcasts,” Rangers spokesman John Blake said.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Union-Tribune

