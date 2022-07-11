Area artisans spice up Logging Fest

EagleHerald Staff Writer

For Virginia Schlies of Wausaukee, the Marinette Logging and Heritage Fest was an opportunity to explain why she created her line of organic soaps and balms in person.

“It’s just a chance to offer the people something different. There’s a lot of people together here,” she said Saturday.

Schlies was one of a couple dozen small businesses offering their wares at the Marinette Logging and Heritage Fest.

Stained glass

For Belle Maedke, a stained glass artist, this year was her first time at the Marinette festival. “I just started doing stained glass about two years ago. It took off,” she said. She makes garden pot stakes, window art and wind chimes. Her butterflies and dragonflies are popular, she said. “Women seem to go crazy for them,” Maedke said.

Organic soap

Schlies began making the organic products for Christmas gifts for family to provide a better product. She was tired of putting chemicals on her skin and came up with her own natural products about four years ago.

Her family like the products so much, Schlies started selling them to others. “ I do a couple of craft shows a week about eight months a year,” she said. In the winter, she makes the product from hydrosols, a byproduct of essential oils that stem from the distillation of fresh flowers and other plants.

Producers of organic oils sell their hydosols, she said. They’re the basis of her soaps, lotions and balms. She created the formulas for her products in her kitchen. “I wasted a lot of money and material learning how to do it,” she said. The only chemical in the products is lye, she said.

As the cost of materials has increased, so have her prices. She just raised the price of a bar of stinky soap to $7 from $5, or three for $18. Her CBD lotion sells for $25 and is used for sore muscles, joints, burns, cuts and abrasions.

Wood carvings

Wood carver Jim Mans of Marinette said his wife, Ann Bresnahan, gives him most of the ideas for what to carve, and she paints the wood carvings. She’ll come home with a figurine of an animal or object that will become the basis for a carving, he said.

Mans said he first carved a beer and a lion after reading about how to do wood carvings. “I thought this looks easy,” he said. “It was like a gift I got from God.”

His carvings have a humorous touch. “It’s whimsical,” he said. “It’s not serious art. It’s fun.” He sells it from his business, One Mans Carving, but said he often donates it to good causes.

The art was appropriately displayed near the area where the lumberjack and timber show was performed on the bank of the Menominee River.

As a Marinette resident, Mans was happy to be there. “It’s our festival,” he said.