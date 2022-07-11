ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Area artisans spice up Logging Fest

By By ANN MEYER
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

EagleHerald Staff Writer

For Virginia Schlies of Wausaukee, the Marinette Logging and Heritage Fest was an opportunity to explain why she created her line of organic soaps and balms in person.

“It’s just a chance to offer the people something different. There’s a lot of people together here,” she said Saturday.

Schlies was one of a couple dozen small businesses offering their wares at the Marinette Logging and Heritage Fest.

Stained glass

For Belle Maedke, a stained glass artist, this year was her first time at the Marinette festival. “I just started doing stained glass about two years ago. It took off,” she said. She makes garden pot stakes, window art and wind chimes. Her butterflies and dragonflies are popular, she said. “Women seem to go crazy for them,” Maedke said.

Organic soap

Schlies began making the organic products for Christmas gifts for family to provide a better product. She was tired of putting chemicals on her skin and came up with her own natural products about four years ago.

Her family like the products so much, Schlies started selling them to others. “ I do a couple of craft shows a week about eight months a year,” she said. In the winter, she makes the product from hydrosols, a byproduct of essential oils that stem from the distillation of fresh flowers and other plants.

Producers of organic oils sell their hydosols, she said. They’re the basis of her soaps, lotions and balms. She created the formulas for her products in her kitchen. “I wasted a lot of money and material learning how to do it,” she said. The only chemical in the products is lye, she said.

As the cost of materials has increased, so have her prices. She just raised the price of a bar of stinky soap to $7 from $5, or three for $18. Her CBD lotion sells for $25 and is used for sore muscles, joints, burns, cuts and abrasions.

Wood carvings

Wood carver Jim Mans of Marinette said his wife, Ann Bresnahan, gives him most of the ideas for what to carve, and she paints the wood carvings. She’ll come home with a figurine of an animal or object that will become the basis for a carving, he said.

Mans said he first carved a beer and a lion after reading about how to do wood carvings. “I thought this looks easy,” he said. “It was like a gift I got from God.”

His carvings have a humorous touch. “It’s whimsical,” he said. “It’s not serious art. It’s fun.” He sells it from his business, One Mans Carving, but said he often donates it to good causes.

The art was appropriately displayed near the area where the lumberjack and timber show was performed on the bank of the Menominee River.

As a Marinette resident, Mans was happy to be there. “It’s our festival,” he said.

greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 9, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

High speeds, no helmet factors in fatal motorcycle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — High speeds, no helmet being worn and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a fatal motorcycle crash. Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports that they responded to a motorcycle crash on US Highway 41 just north of the Oconto County line at 5:53 p.m. on Saturday July 9.
wtaq.com

Assembly Majority Leader To Leave Early

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ) – A local lawmaker says he’s stepping down at the end of the month. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) announced he will be resigning from the state Assembly effective at 5 p.m. July 27. Rep. Steineke had previously announced he would not run for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

