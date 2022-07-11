Logging Fest captivates Marinette day and night

EagleHerald Staff Writer

MARINETTE—For Jacob Brownson of Marinette, watching the BMX professional bike riders do stunts was the best part of the Marinette Logging and Heritage Fest, but seeing tarantulas safely encased in see-through cubes also captured the youth’s attention.

Several thousand people likely learned a thing or two while they strolled through Stephenson Island, stopped at food trucks and activity tents and enjoyed music performed by The Bad Mother Truckers, Good Fellows and Next Myle on the stage.

The weather was perfect for watching the Great Lakes Lumberjack Show, where Bruce Belanger of Escanaba tossed axes with amazing aim at a bull’s eye and carved miniature chairs from a log, but only after the crowd was reminded chainsaws are involved in over 40,000 serious accidents a year.

Speaking of daring, a trio of professional nonmotorized bikers brought oohs, aahs and smiles to those watching them do 360s in the air.

“I just like to see how happy kids get. That’s why I’m here,” said Kyle Luse, 28, from the Rockford, Illinois area. He said he’s been riding for 25 years. He performs year-round and yes, he was paid to be at the Logging Fest.

Dallas Weimer, 28, of Fond du Lac also wowed the crowd. His skill is from 25 years of practice. “I basically do this every day,” he said. “You can do it year-round without anybody telling you what to do.” He enjoys entertaining people with freestyle stunts and seeing the smiles on people’s faces.

In between shows, fest-goers had plenty of local eateries to choose from. Roasted street corn and hand-popped kettle corn from Kiwanis accompanied street tacos from Mikey’s Twisted Plate and burgers from Bay Area Burger Co. Bratwurst, Italian ice, funnel cake, cotton candy, apple fries and deep-fried cheese curds rounded out the fare.

Volunteers Kari Bunting and Melissa Barber from Abundant Life Mission Homeless Shelter in Menominee provided free shaved ice to children, while others were on hand to talk about the area’s nature and wildlife. Raccoon-skin caps and fur pellets were on display at a booth where volunteers from the Wisconsin Trappers Association allowed people to touch them.

They explained controlling wildlife was important to prevent the spread of disease and keep the population from multiplying.

“Muskrats will literally eat themselves out of house and home. The fox will take the hens right off the nest,” said volunteer Chris Bezio of Pulaski. He runs an animal control business. “People are seeing all different animals,” he said. He gets calls about woodchucks, raccoons, skunks and fox.

The best way to prevent deer from eating landscaping around a home is to have a dog, Bezio said. “Repellants work, but you have to reapply them,” he said.

The educational part of the fest included a booth where Anne Bartels, information and education specialist at Marinette County Land and Water Conservation answered questions about area critters and wildlife in display cases “to get people more familiar with nature,” she said. She’s also scheduled to be at the DAR Boys and Girls Club’s Community Kids Day July 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 901 8th Ave. in Menominee, she said.

The same evening, the Menominee River provided the backdrop for a 25-minute, dazzling fireworks display shot from boats on the river. The fun continued Sunday with a parade down Riverside Avenue.