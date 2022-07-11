ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Peshtigo board reviews building options

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago

PESHTIGO—At a special board workshop last week, the Peshtigo School Board and administrative team reviewed several possible building solutions presented by Performance Services, Inc, a design/build firm that has been working with the district for several years, according to a press release.

For the past few years, the Peshtigo board has asked voters to support building a new school or renovations through several capital referendums. Without voter approval, it has not been able to address complex facilities needs without drastically reducing funds from operations which has a significant impact on the educational program, according to school officials.

“We need updated and repaired building mechanicals, up-to-date classrooms and vocational/technical education facilities,” said Patrick Rau, district superintendent. “We consider those as non-negotiables as we prepare our students for their futures.

“We need a solution, and we need one soon.”

Rau continued, “We learned from the survey that most people do support a referendum, but with little or no tax impact. They definitely support repairing our buildings infrastructure, safety upgrades, technical education improvements and providing adequate classrooms.”

He said there is never a right time to ask taxpayers for more money.

“But, there are solutions being proposed that will address the learning spaces for students and provide a safe school with a small tax increase but with a very big impact for education in our community,” he said. “If we look around us, every district is in the same boat and repairing or upgrading its facilities.”

Rau said Coleman and Marinette both have remodeled facilities.

This is unavoidable work, and we need to find the solution that community members will support,” he explained.

The board narrowed the options it considers viable and worthy of further investigation. According to Rau, the next step is to invite interested community members to one of three community conversations. A postcard was mailed to all residents advertising the events, which are being held before the board decides upon a referendum proposal for the November ballot.

The dates for in-person meetings are July 21, at 6 p.m. and July 26 at 6 p.m.., both at the Peshtigo Middle High School. A virtual meeting will be held July 25 at 6 p.m. More information about the virtual meeting can be found on the website at www.peshtigo.k12.wi.us

“Everyone Peshtigo School District resident who can legally vote is asked to cast an informed vote,” Rau said. “But for us to succeed, we want to hear what is on the minds of our voters before we get to November so that we can develop a referendum question with a solution that most people accept.”

