Rockets GM Rafael Stone sees throwback point guard in Daishen Nix

By Ben DuBose
 3 days ago
Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

From a statistical standpoint, one of the biggest differences in Houston’s loss in Thursday’s summer league opener and a win by the Rockets on Saturday was the performance of second-year guard Daishen Nix.

In the game against the Magic, Nix registered 4 points and 4 assists in 19 minutes played, going 1-of-4 from the field (25% FG) and 0-of-2 on 3-pointers. But against the Thunder, Nix had 16 points and a team-high 6 assists in 26 minutes, making 6-of-9 shots from the field (66.7% FG) and 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60%).

Nix’s showing versus Oklahoma City brought back memories of his special 2021-22 rookie season in the NBA G League. That’s what the Rockets would love to see at the NBA level in the coming years, and in a midgame interview during Saturday’s ESPN broadcast, general manager Rafael Stone explained his optimism on Nix. His comments:

We’re really excited about Daishen. He’s kind of an old school, throwback point guard. He pushes pace. He sees the court really well. His basketball IQ is really high, and he’s in this enormous body. I’m excited about Daishen.

Nix and the Rockets will try to build on their summer league momentum in Las Vegas this week, with games set for Monday against San Antonio and Thursday versus Portland (schedule).

