Willis, VA

Thompson, Frances Sutphin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances Ann Thompson, 85 of Willis, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, Forest Glen Thompson; son,...

nrvnews.com

Davis, Berton Dalton

Berton “Bert” Dalton Davis, age 90 of Alum Spring Road in Pulaski passed away at Highland Ridge Rehab Center on July 12, 2022. Born October 6, 1931 in Draper’s Valley, Virginia to the late Martin Isaac Dalton & Minnie Whitt Dalton. She was the youngest of 13 children.
PULASKI, VA
Price, Earl Larry

Earl “Larry” Price reunited with his heavenly family the weekend of Sunday, July 10th. Mourning his absence; his father, Earl M Price, sister and brother-in-law, Lori Price, and Brian Barrett. Nephew James Mason Stump and fiancé’ Chuck Edmonds. There are many more friends and family too numerous to list.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Croy, Sue Lucas

Sue Lucas Croy, age 89 of Christiansburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Waskey and Margaret Shelton Lucas, her daughter Becky, husband Dean, brother Charlie Lucas and son-in-law Joey Martin. Left to cherish her many memories are her daughter Kathy...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Cox, Windel Keith

Windel Keith “Buster” Cox, age 82 of Radford (Snowville Community) passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Born December 1, 1939 in Christiansburg, Virginia he was the son of the late Willie Howard Cox & Louise Graham Cox. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Dauwen and brothers Ray Cox, Mac Cox, Gerry Cox and Victor Cox.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Willis, VA
Virginia Obituaries
Lemmon, Rebecca Campbell

Rebecca Campbell Lemmon, 98, of Salem, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Snyder Nursing Home. She was a longtime member of Fairlawn Baptist Church. Mrs. Lemmon was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Angie Campbell; husband, Robert Harvey Lemmon; sons, Andrew Harvey Lemmon and Fil Lemmon; sister, Geneva Waters; and brother, Luke Campbell.
SALEM, VA
Atkinson, Ricky Lee

Ricky Lee Atkinson, 66, of Shawsville passed away July 8, 2022. He was born on September 8, 1955 to Priscilla Atkinson and the late Billy Atkinson. Along with his mother he is survived by brother & sister-in-law, Tony & Sharon Atkinson; sister, Regina Atkinson; nieces, Melanie (Tim) Wayne and Melissa (Toye) Oshoniyi; nephew, Matthew Durham; great nieces and nephews, Allie, Josiah, Cayden & Asher Wayne and Ryan Durham and Jaelyn, Kaiya & Chloe Oshoniyi.
SHAWSVILLE, VA
Oliver, Antjuan M.

Antjuan M. Oliver, 33 of Beckley, WV, formerly of Narrows, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1pm at the Givens – Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows with the Rev. Dr. Fred L. Austin officiating with burial following with Military Honors at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, VA. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
NARROWS, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Tamara Joy Wingo

Tamara Joy Wingo, age 63 of Dublin, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
Bryan Price
Dale Thompson
Price, Emilee Paige

On Friday, June 4, 1999, God put a very special human on this earth. On Friday July 8, 2022, God called her home. Emilee Paige Price was 23 years old, but had the heart of someone who has lived many lives. She loved and cared more than anyone could imagine. She was a free spirit with the will to live the life that she wanted. She will be loved and missed by every single person that had the pleasure of knowing her.
NARROWS, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Barbara A. Morris

Barbara A. Morris died July 7, 2022 at home in Dublin, VA. She was born on February 25, 1945 in Radford, VA. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Roger W. Boon Sr. and Annie Boon; and brother, Roger W. Boone Jr. She is survived by her husband, Robert...
DUBLIN, VA
Jordan, Kay Kirkpatrick

Kay Irene Kirkpatrick Jordan, 75, of Radford, VA passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Ruth E. Kirkpatrick and Charles H. Kirkpatrick. Kay was a Full Professor for over 30 years at Radford University in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies. She enjoyed exploring and teaching others about world religions, religions in India, and women and religion. Kay had a Fullbright Scholarship and lived in India for a year. She became especially interested in women’s roles and well-being in Hunduism and society. Her book From Sacred Servant to Profane Prostitute resulted from her research on-site in India. She was very proud of her daughter and son – obtaining their PhDs (Sociology of Aging, Family, Lifecourse; Astrophysics); dedicating their lives to serving Americans and others in their own way. Kay was also very happy that her two grand-daughters have become such accomplished and successful young women.
RADFORD, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Montie “Buddy” Ratcliffe

Montie “Buddy” Ratcliffe, a true southern gentleman, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2022. Born in Pulaski, VA, he was the second son of six children born to the late Raymond Francis Ratcliffe and the late Ruth Hall Ratcliffe on February 15, 1929. Montie was a family man who spent lots of time with his daughters, grandchildren, and most importantly “his Betsy.” As a young man, any and all sports were Montie’s first love, and his enthusiasm for them started very early and never waned. He played every sport imaginable and, in his words, he “excelled in all of them.” In later years, Montie recounted many adventures that involved the Ratcliffe siblings playing tennis, ice skating,sledding, and skiing around their house in the Pulaski area. Throughout elementary and all through high school he played just about every school sport, however, it was well-known among family members that his all-time favorites were always football and golf. His passion and utter enjoyment of football and golf continued throughout his last years of life. Because Montie was instrumental in introducing these sports to his children and grandchildren, they will be enjoyed by his family members for years to come. After graduating high school, while still in Pulaski, he met his future wife who was teaching school. They married in 1950 and had their first daughter, Denise Ratcliffe Schneider in 1951. During his early married life, Montie attended classes at Bluefield College for a year then transferred to his beloved Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA. Here he earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and subsequently began a long and successful career with McDonnell Douglas. Montie’sfirst job was with Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, CA, where he spent two years. While in CA, he longed to get back to the south and in 1957 he was granted a transfer back east to Charlotte, NC. There Montie and Betsy had their second daughter, Debbie Ratcliffe Zeitz. The family spent nine years in Charlotte, but would eventually return to CA. This time they settled in the Westwood area of Los Angeles. They remained in Los Angeles for 23 years. Throughout Montie’stime as an executive for McDonnell Douglas, he worked on and led many projects, some of which were the Nike Hercules missile, the transportation of liquefied natural gas, the Mast Mounted Sight for helicopters, and designing commercial aircraft. One of the highlights of his career was receiving an invitation to, and attending the prestigious think tank, Brookings Institute, in Washington, DC. In 1987 Montie and Betsy moved to the Houston, TX area to be closer to their two girls who lived at the time in Dallas and Houston. Montie began what would become his final project for McDonnell Douglas. He accepted a position at NASA as the Deputy Director of International Space Station for McDonnell Douglas. He stayed at NASA until his retirement at age 65. While living in Houston, the couple purchased a summer home in the town of Blowing Rock in the mountains of North Carolina. Their time there was one of the highlights of their lives. They absolutely loved the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains where they were raised, and enjoyed golf, friends, and the close proximity of extended family. Blowing Rock would eventually become their permanent home and the site of many fun family gatherings. Eight years ago in 2014, Montie and Betsy made the move to Longhorn Village in Austin, TX to be closer to their daughters. Montie’s legacy will certainly live on through his family. He was a very special man that made a big impact on many lives. We will always remember his strength of character, his love of family, his witty personality, and his unfailing sense of humor. Even in his final stages of dementia, humor never left him. As best said by a grandson, “Grandad had the best attitude and was the happiest person I’ve ever known.” He was our “rock” and we will never forget him. He is preceded in death by his wife Betsy Forster Ratcliffe of Austin, brother Kenneth Stone Ratcliffe of Richmond VA, sister Betty Lou Ratcliffe Kirkner of Pulaski VA, sister Frances Marie Ratcliffe Jackson of Marion VA, sister Elizabeth Ann Ratcliffe Meredith of Pulaski VA, and brother Raymond Franklin Ratcliffe of Pulaski VA. He is survived by his daughter Denise Ratcliffe Schneider (Craig Schneider), his grandson, Stephen Ratcliffe Schneider (Jessica Roy Schneider), his great grandson, Dylan McKinley Schneider, his great granddaughter Madeline Dianna Schneider, his granddaughter Susan Schneider Beckering (Kevin Beckering), his great grandson Richard Beckett Beckering, all of Houston, his daughter Debbie Ratcliffe Zeitz (David Zeitz) of Austin, his grandson William Forster Zeitz of Houston, his granddaughter Erica Lynn Zeitz of Austin, his half brother Timothy Ratcliffe of Eden NC, and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the staff at Longhorn Village in Austin, especially Lydia Casillas, for the excellent care he received while a residentthere. The family will hold a private service and burial in July, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please honor Montie through memorial donations to the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, www.theratcliffemuseum.com. Obituary and guestbook available online at www.wcfish.com .
PULASKI, VA
Call to NRV Artists: Multiple Opportunities

The Fine Arts Center is inviting artists from the New River Valley and beyond to participate in one or more opportunities to share their art. With its mission to support the arts and artists of the New River Valley, The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is glad to announce multiple opportunities for local artists to showcase their talents. Applications are available on the Center’s website at facnrv.org/artist-opportunities.
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Friction in Floyd County over new location of Floyd Fest

CHECK, Va. – Floyd Fest is just weeks away but it is moving to a new home next year, and residents are already voicing their frustrations about the 2023 changes. Floyd Fest organizers said they are trying to work with the people who will be their new neighbors. Next...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Poppy’s set to open in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two brothers in Christiansburg are getting ready to open the doors of a new ice cream and hot dog stand. Jeremy and Terry Williams are opening Poppy’s. The shop is on Depot St. in Christiansburg, Va. The owners say they want it to be the...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Little girl’s legacy lives on through golf outing

ROANOKE, Va. – From the day Layla came into this world, her smile lit up a room. “She just had this smile that made all of life’s problems sort of disappear,” said her dad, Matt Walters. But Layla was born with a congenital heart defect. At just...
ROANOKE, VA
Husband, wife die in back-to-back Grayson County crashes

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Grayson County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said the accident happened on Skyline Highway just north of Fairview Road when Frank Morgan, 55, of Fries lost control of his 1999 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle and was ejected.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: Car hit couple as wife checked on motorcycle-ejected husband

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Fries, Virginia husband and wife were traveling northbound along Skyline Highway early Sunday morning when two separate incidents led to both of their deaths. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), the couple was traveling in two vehicles at 12:40 a.m....
FRIES, VA
chathamstartribune.com

40+ years for 2021 fair murder

In a very emotional courtroom Wednesday morning, Pittsylvania County Circuit Court Judge Stacey Moreau sentenced Tito Nathaniel Cobbs of Danville to more than 40 years in prison. This was all from a shooting incident that took place at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds on Sept. 18, 2021, resulting in the death...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New dog grooming service comes to Uptown Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to spoil your dogs in Uptown Martinsville. Barking Beauties had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The new dog grooming salon offers full grooming services from bath packages to nail cutting and even painting your dog’s nails. Barking Beauties is located...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

